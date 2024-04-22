SHOCK AUDIO: J6er Pete Schwartz Calls from Violent Maximum Security Prison After Being Silenced and Isolated for a Year – Describes Living in Hell as Biden Political Prisoner

The Gateway Pundit first reported on Pete Schwartz back in October 2021. He had already been in prison for nearly a year at that point.

The regime kept Pete in the hole for six months in the last two years.

Peter Schwartz, age 47 and a Kentucky welder who has served in the Army Reserve, was indicted after he was accused of pepper-spraying officers during the Jan. 6 protest. This was after Peter, his wife, and thousands of Trump supporters were attacked by police without warning. Peter was arrested on Feb. 2, 2021, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. Peter was with his wife when 30 agents assaulted him with flashbang grenades, armored vehicles, and more than 10 assault rifles aimed at his chest.

“At no point did either my wife or I resist but we were both roughly handled and forced/dragged up the stairs after being shackled and handcuffed as we were shoved around,” Schwartz said.

Pete went to courtin late 2022 in Washington DC. The government paired him up with two other defendants he had never met or communicated with to strengthen their case.

The corrupt DC jury found Pete and his codefendants guilty on every single charge. There were no victims. The prosecution presented no witnesses.

Pete Schwartz later called The Gateway Pundit after he was found guilty on every single count. There were 11 counts against Pete and the two co-defendants that he never had seen in his life and never met before the trial. The jury did not even read over the evidence before they voted to sentence the three Trump supporters.

Pete Schwartz told The Gateway Pundit that Juror #8 flipped him off as they read the guilty verdict against him where he was found guilty on every single count.

The last time we heard from Peter Schwartz was back in July 2023. Peter wrote us a letter from maximum security prison where they had moved him.

It has been almost a year since we have heard from Biden political prisoner Peter Schwartz. Then over the weekend Peter gave us a call. Peter is serving time – 14 years – in USP Canaan a dangerous high-security United States federal prison for male inmates in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Peter Schwartz: I’m in USP Canaan. It’s a maximum security penitentiary. There’s only 17 in the United States. This is the worst of the worst. They have only one other that is one step worse than this, which is complete solitary. And if somebody kills their cellmate or a guard or something like that, they send them there for five or 10 years. And then when they release them, this is where they release all those people. So even though they have me categorized as one of the most dangerous, which is why they put me in here for January sixth, that’s supposedly the most dangerous. Almost everybody in here has at least murders. Jim Hoft: God, that sounds just horrible. Now, I hadn’t heard from you in a while. Can you tell me about that? Is there a reason? Pete Schwartz: Yeah. Basically, it’s almost a kill or kill me place here. I was talking about earlier how I didn’t realize how violent, damaging this has been to me until the other day when I saw somebody getting stabbed in the face in the chow hall and I didn’t even stop eating. And that’s when I realized what’s happening to me, how this has traumatized me. So when I was attacked, when I first got here for defending myself. I lost all my privileges. I don’t get mail. They throw it away. They claim I’m getting it, and then it’s me throwing it away, but it’s not. I’m just not getting it… Today’s my first day with my phone back. I don’t know how long that will last, but I’m grateful to finally have contact with the world and talk to somebody who’s not in a maximum security penitentiary. Jim Hoft: So, how long were you without a phone? Pete Schwartz: It’s been 11 months now. Jim Hoft: Jeez, Peter. I just didn’t know what happened. I hadn’t heard from you. We spoke, obviously, several times when you were, I think, at the DC gulag. But yeah, I didn’t even know what happened. Pete Schwartz: I would about cut my arm off to go back to that DC jail right now. Trending: Biden Regime Sues Sheetz Convenience Stores for Discrimination ONE DAY After Old Joe’s Embarrassing Botched Photo Op at a Sheetz Gas Station Jim Hoft: Oh, my gosh. Oh, that’s horrible. You have a 14 year is what they gave you? Pete Schwartz: Yeah. And they’ve overturned in the court. They overturned the enhancements. So even if I had been guilty, it’s only a 14 point charge without the 19 points of enhancements they gave me. So I’m already past time served for that. But the appellate court, normally, after you get sentenced, you make your notice to appeal within a day or two. Then they give you 30 days’ order for transcripts, and they set you a trial schedule. They’ve waited one year, which is the longest in the history of the Fourth Circuit, to even set me an appellate brief schedule. So just by the end of July is when I’ll finally get my briefs done, because they’ve been dragging their feet on this. And I’m already past time served. And I have to, after my briefs are submitted, I may have to wait another year for them to decide that they should have let me go years ago. Jim Hoft: Oh, my God. This is just some of the most crazy abuse I’ve ever heard of, what they’re doing. What they’re doing to you and others. I’ve never heard anything like it. Is there any groups like Human Rights Watch or Amnesty International, any of those groups? Have they reached out to you at all to hear your story? Pete Schwartz: I don’t really get any mail. I haven’t I had contact until today. But there has been other people that have been contacted by lawyers. But the problem with me is that I’m a conservative Christian and I’m Caucasian, so I’m not going to get the attention that a lot of the others do. But there’s been four different people have been killed by guards since I’ve been here. So there’s an investigation going on, but I don’t know how far it will get because it seems like the government not going to arrest itself.

Please listen to this 10 minute phone call with Pete Schwartz. And please pray for Peter and all of the J6 political prisoners.

Here is the audio of our phone call.