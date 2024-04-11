Shameless Canadian PM Trudeau Tries To Pretend China Didn’t Rig Elections in His Favor, Even After Damaging Public Inquiry Revelations

The Canadian public inquiry into foreign interference is ongoing, with its first report expected to be tabled next month.

But the stark conclusions of a February 2023 top-secret intelligence briefing have leaked: “China ‘clandestinely and deceptively’ interfered in Canada’s 2019 and 2021 federal elections, seeking to support candidates favorable to Beijing’s strategic interests.

The activity was aimed at discouraging Canadians, particularly Chinese Canadians, from voting for the Conservative Party, which it viewed as having an anti-Beijing platform, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service reported in the February 2023 briefing.”

Quebec judge Marie-Josee Hogue leads the inquiry, which has interviewed more than 40 community members, politicians, and federal election officials.

Read: Trudeau’s Horrible Year: Divorce, Economic Crisis, Chinese Influence Inquiry, Rift With India, NaziGate Scandal, Sinking in the Polls

Finally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – the greatest beneficiary of the whole scheme – was called in to testify.

He tried to sell the version that, while China tried to meddle in the last two Canadian elections, the results were nonetheless ‘not impacted’, and it was ‘improbable’ Beijing preferred any one party over another.

Reuters reported:

“In sworn testimony before a commission conducting a public inquiry into alleged foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 Canadian elections, Trudeau answered questions about intelligence briefings he had received and asserted the elections were ‘free and fair’. Trudeau set up the commission last year under pressure from opposition legislators unhappy about media reports on China’s possible role in the elections.” Read: ‘Spamouflage’: Canada Says CCP Bots Targeted Lawmakers’ Social Media With Mass Disinformation Campaign – Spy Agency Blocks Chinese Acquisitions of Property Close to Strategic Assets

During the 2021 campaign alone, it’s estimated that Chinese interference cost the Conservative Party up to nine seats.

“Asked about an intelligence report about Chinese officials in Canada expressing a preference in 2021 for a Liberal minority government due to the perception that minority governments would be more limited in enacting anti-China policies, Trudeau said the report had not reached him.

‘While individual (Chinese) officials may well have expressed a preference or another, the impression we got and consistently would get is that … it just would seem very improbable that the Chinese government itself would have a preference in the election’, Trudeau said.”

Canada’s domestic spy agency has already told the commission that China ‘clandestinely and deceptively interfered’ in both the elections.

This is the strongest evidence of Chinese meddling in Canadian politics, but hey, Trudeau apparently wants the Canadian public to believe that the interference didn’t interfere all that much, after all – even if people in his own family foundation are equally embroidered in Chinese donations.