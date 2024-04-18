Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Votes Against Mayorkas Impeachment… Days After Senior Adviser Was Killed By Illegal Alien

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto declined the opportunity to impeach the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, for his failure to secure the southern border while an illegal alien languishes in custody over the killing of one of her senior advisers.

Posting on the X platform, Cortez Masto described efforts to impeach Mayorkas as a “waste of time”:

There is no evidence that [Secretary Mayorkas] committed high crimes and misdemeanors, so I voted to end this waste of time. Republicans could have made real policy changes, but they decided to play games and killed the bipartisan border package in favor of this frivolous impeachment. Impeachment is not a tool to iron out policy disagreements. If Republicans were serious about actual solutions, they’d vote for the bipartisan border package — but they’re not.

Her comments came just days after an illegal alien was arrested in connection with the death of Kurt Englehart, who was working as a senior advisor to Cortez Masto.

Reno Gazette-Journal (RGJ) reports:

Elmer Rueda-Linares was in a two-vehicle crash about 4:30 a.m. April 6 at Kietzke and Peckham lanes that killed Kurt Englehart, state senior adviser to Cortez Masto, a Democrat. On April 8, federal officers placed an immigration detainer — or “ICE hold”— on Rueda-Linares, who is being held at Washoe County Jail, the Department of Homeland Security told the RGJ in a statement Tuesday. The initial charge against Rueda-Linares of felony hit-and-run has been changed to failing to stop at the scene of an accident, according to the sheriff’s office. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

As well as refusing to even consider the impeachment Mayorkas, Cortez Masto has repeatedly insisted that there is no open border policy between the U.S. and Mexico, despite the invasion of more than 10 million illegals since Joe Biden seized office in January 2021.

On April 6th, Kurt Englehart, an advisor to Sen. Cortez Masto (D), was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident caused by illegal immigrant, Elmer Rueda-Linares. *TWO DAYS* before Rueda-Linares illegally entered the U.S. on March 12, 2021, Cortez Masto claimed… pic.twitter.com/LzknjbRJRB — Courtney Holland (@hollandcourtney) April 17, 2024

Unfortunately, Cortez-Masto has another four and a half years to run on her current Senate term, having narrowly defeated Republican Adam Laxalt in November following a series of late ballot dumps days after the election had taken place.