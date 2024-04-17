BREAKING: Senate KILLS Articles of Impeachment Against Open Borders Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Breaking 227 Years of Congressional History

The United States Senate was supposed to hold the impeachment trial of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas beginning at 1 PM Eastern Wednesday. It actually proved to be a historically rapid dismissal by the Democrats.

As The Washington Post reported, the Senate at Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) urging voted to dismiss both articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, who has presided over the worst border crisis in America history.

Democrats voted along party lines on the first article of impeachment which charges Mayorkas with “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law,” finding the charge unconstitutional. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (RINO-Alaska) voted present.

Democrats then found the second article charging Mayorkas with “breach of public trust” to be unconstitutional. Murkowski voted with her GOP colleagues this time.

They then voted to end the impeachment “trial” completely, again on a party-line vote.

As Townhall.com’s Spencer Brown notes, this move by the Senate upset 227 years of congressional history. Only once was an actual trial not held when an individual was impeached, and that was because an impeached judge resigned before the trial began.

From Townhall.com:

Last week, 43 Republican members of the United States signed a letter to Schumer highlighting the upper chamber’s “constitutional duty” that “requires the Senate to hold a trial.”

“In every previous congressional impeachment of the past 227 years, Congress has been faithful to the process set out by the framers,” the letter emphasized. “Never before has the Senate abandoned this duty, even when certain members believed the basis for impeachment was tenuous at best.”

“Since 1797, twenty-one individuals have been impeached by the House of Representatives,” the Senate Republicans’ letter further recounted. “Trials were held in every single instance, except once when an impeached judge resigned from office before the trial commenced. Absent Secretary Mayorkas’ immediate resignation, this impeachment should remain faithful to Senatorial precedent,” senators wrote.

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

