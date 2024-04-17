BREAKING: Senate KILLS Articles of Impeachment Against Open Borders Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Breaking 227 Years of Congressional History

The United States Senate was supposed to hold the impeachment trial of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas beginning at 1 PM Eastern Wednesday. It actually proved to be a historically rapid dismissal by the Democrats.

As The Washington Post reported, the Senate at Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) urging voted to dismiss both articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, who has presided over the worst border crisis in America history.

Democrats voted along party lines on the first article of impeachment which charges Mayorkas with “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law,” finding the charge unconstitutional. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (RINO-Alaska) voted present.

51-48-1, Senate votes to kill the first impeachment article. Murkowski lone defector. She voted “present.” Schumer now wants to move to kill second impeachment article. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 17, 2024

Democrats then found the second article charging Mayorkas with “breach of public trust” to be unconstitutional. Murkowski voted with her GOP colleagues this time.

Senate kills second article of impeachment against Mayorkas, it goes down on a 51-49 party-line vote. Murkowski sides with Rs after voting “present” on the first article — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 17, 2024

They then voted to end the impeachment “trial” completely, again on a party-line vote.

BREAKING: The Senate has voted 51-49 to adjourn the impeachment trial of Sec. Mayorkas, ending the impeachment. pic.twitter.com/Sel3BLFZD0 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 17, 2024

As Townhall.com’s Spencer Brown notes, this move by the Senate upset 227 years of congressional history. Only once was an actual trial not held when an individual was impeached, and that was because an impeached judge resigned before the trial began.

