“There’s More on This” – Kash Patel Warns Liz Cheney and Her J6 Committee Lackeys that More is Coming to Expose their Lies to the American Public (VIDEO)

On Saturday Kash Patel discussed the breaking news from The Daily Mail that Liz Cheney and members of the Jan. 6 Committee threatened former Defense Secretary Chris Miller after he told Sean Hannity on FOX News that Trump requested 20,000 National Guard troops to the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Hannity interview took place on FOX News in 2023.

The request was later shot down by insurrectionist Nancy Pelosi and DC Mayor Bowser. Why was that? It has never been explored? And why would Pelosi request a film crew instead?

On Saturday on The War Room, Kash Patel said there is more coming soon from The Daily Mail on the real facts behind Jan. 6.

Steve Bannon: Kash, the Daily Mail has an explosive exclusive that says Chris Miller, and you, or particularly Miller, was intimidated right after that interview by Liz Cheney and members of the January sixth staff to say that if you guys continue to come out and publicly talk about this, there are going to be consequences, sir.

Kash Patel: That that was the truth. Donald Trump wanted to prevent any insurrection narrative and any actual insurrection and did that. Right after that authorization, Pelosi and Bowser rejected the request for National Guard, Men, and Women, and now we’ve caught them. And what is worse, Steve, is the cover-up of the corruption from these government gangsters.

The January 6th Committee that preached to America about equality under the law and finding the truth, last week, we found suppressed evidence of the innocence of Donald Trump in Tony Ornato’s testimony. And now, what do we do? Now what do we do? They threatened a cabinet secretary, the former Secretary of Defense, in charge on that day with legal endeavors to bury him in legal fees and investigate him, should he dare to come out with the truth.

Just think about that. A Congressional committee led by Liz Cheney and funded by our taxpayers actually threatened the Secretary of Defense. Steve, I think they did it to the media, too. They threatened them with lawsuits and subpoenas if they dare to put out the truth, all for one point, because it buries the truth about the insurrection narrative that they have been rolling out there.

There was no insurrection. Donald Trump is innocent. Now we have actual legal warfare by a Congressional committee against a former cabinet secretary, I think others, and I think against media organizations as well.

Steve Bannon: This is outrageous because they’re using that committee as the pretext in Colorado. They just take the committee file and say, Oh, Trump’s an insurrectionist because Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and Benny Thompson said so. And a little Jamie Raskin, the worst of the worst. And they just read it into the record and that’s it. When are we going to go after this committee, sir?

Kash Patel: Well, maybe they need to start reading this great reporting by the Daily Mail, which, by the way, I think is a part of a multi-part piece that’s coming. There’s more on this. The story is not being done. One headline alone would be the story of the year about threatening a cabinet secretary with legal action for daring to put out the truth. What the members of Congress need to do is start subpoenaing every single member of that committee. Liz Cheney and Cassidy Hutchinson should be front and center before the United States public, answering questions on their oath. By the way, Cassidy Hutchinson, who lied under oath and is now being sued for defamation and was their star witness. These two combined to write the Christopher Steele dossier of January 6th and now have been completely exposed.