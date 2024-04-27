Russell Brand Announces He Will Be Baptized This Sunday (Video)

I pray the Rosary, have you tried it before? pic.twitter.com/NHuWP2u29u — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) April 18, 2024

Now, Brand has announced that he is “taking the plunge” and will be baptized this Sunday.

“This Sunday, I’m taking the plunge. I’m getting baptized.”

“At the moment, I’m very curious as to what you, who have been baptized, feel about it. What your expectations are, of the event, prior, and what its actually like.”

“What’s been explained to me is that it is an opportunity to die and be reborn. An opportunity to leave the past behind and be reborn in Christ’s name like it says in Galatians…that you can live as an enlightened and awakened person.”

“I know a lot of people are cynical about the increasing interest in Christianity and the return to God. But to me, it’s obvious. As meaning deteriorates in the modern world as our value systems and institutions crumble, all of us become increasingly away that there is this eerily familiar awakening and beaconing figure that we’ve all known all our lives within us and around us. And for me, it’s very exciting.”

