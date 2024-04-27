Russell Brand Announces He Will Be Baptized This Sunday (Video)

Popular actor and podcaster Russell Brand has embarked on a spiritual journey in recent months, increasingly focusing on Christianity and Catholicism.
Breitbart News reports that “Last year, he expressed his need for God in his life, insisting without Him he ‘cannot cope in this world.’”
Earlier this year, he began wearing a crucifix around his neck.
The Gateway Pundit reported that he recently taught his viewers how to pray the rosary during an episode of his show.
Now, Brand has announced that he is “taking the plunge” and will be baptized this Sunday.
“This Sunday, I’m taking the plunge. I’m getting baptized.”
“At the moment, I’m very curious as to what you, who have been baptized, feel about it. What your expectations are, of the event, prior, and what its actually like.”
“What’s been explained to me is that it is an opportunity to die and be reborn. An opportunity to leave the past behind and be reborn in Christ’s name like it says in Galatians…that you can live as an enlightened and awakened person.”
“I know a lot of people are cynical about the increasing interest in Christianity and the return to God. But to me, it’s obvious. As meaning deteriorates in the modern world as our value systems and institutions crumble, all of us become increasingly away that there is this eerily familiar awakening and beaconing figure that we’ve all known all our lives within us and around us. And for me, it’s very exciting.”
Watch:
