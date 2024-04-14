Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Rules Out Running on Libertarian Presidential Ticket

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy has ruled out running on the Libertarian presidential ticket.

There have been months of speculation that he was angling for the Libertarian Party nomination.

Kennedy told a reporter with ABC News on Saturday night that he would run independently.

“We’re not gonna have any problems getting on the ballot ourselves so we won’t be running libertarian,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy’s campaign confirmed the news in a statement to The Hill on Sunday.

“Mr. Kennedy has many areas of alignment with the Libertarian Party, including a strong stance on civil liberties and keeping the country out of foreign wars,” a spokesperson for Kennedy’s campaign told the outlet.

The statement continued, “Mr. Kennedy, however, is not contemplating joining the Libertarian ticket. He is running as an Independent candidate and will be on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.”

Both Democrats and Republicans have expressed concern that Kennedy may act as a spoiler for either party.

