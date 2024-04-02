RFK Jr. Argues Joe Biden Poses a Greater Threat to Democracy Than Donald Trump During CNN Interview (VIDEO)

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made an explosive argument suggesting that Joe Biden poses a greater threat to American democracy than former President Donald Trump.

The statement came during an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett on “Erin Burnett OutFront.”

When Erin Burnett questioned RFK Jr.’s stance on the threats to democracy, the environmental attorney and political activist did not hesitate to speak up.

“But do you really believe that when people talk about the threat to democracy that Trump poses, do you really think that that is an equal evil to Biden?” Burnett asked.

RFK Jr. responded, “Listen, I can make the argument that President Biden is a much worse threat to democracy. The reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history, the first President in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech, so to censor his opponent.”

Kennedy continued by referencing a recent legal victory: “I can say that because I just won a case in the Federal Court of Appeals and now before the Supreme Court. It shows that he started censoring not just me. 37 hours after he took the oath of office, he was censoring me. No President in the country has ever done that.”

He went on to assert that the real threat to democracy is not a president who questions election results, but one who utilizes the power of the office to suppress political dissent.

Kennedy accused Biden of pushing social media companies to open special portals for federal agencies, such as the FBI, CIA, IRS, CISA, and NIH, in order to monitor and censor political critics.

In a further damning allegation, RFK Jr. claimed, “President Biden, for the first President in history, to use his power over the secret service to deny secret service protection to one of his political opponents for political reasons.”

WATCH:

BURNETT: “When people talk about the threat to democracy that Trump poses, do you really think that is equal to Biden?” RFK JR: “President Biden is a much worse threat to democracy and the reason for that is President Biden is the first President history that has used the… pic.twitter.com/rp2oMs17Tm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 2, 2024

Last month, the US Supreme Court heard arguments from The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft, the state of Missouri, the state of Louisiana, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Aaron Kheriaty, and Jill Hines (“Free Speech Plaintiffs”) in arguments against the Biden Administration and an army of government agencies.

Before all of the appeals, the case originally started after the States of Missouri and Louisiana, joined by The Gateway Pundit and the other individuals, noted above, alleged that the Biden White House and DOZENS of federal officials and agencies were conspiring with and/ or coercing Social Media Companies such as Facebook, Twitter and others to censor the speech of MILLIONS OF AMERICAN CITIZENS, particularly during COVID and the lead-up to and aftermath of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Evidence clearly showed – and even Mark Zuckerberg admitted that the FBI pressured Facebook to take down the Hunter Biden laptop story – in true Fascist manner, the Feds worked with or otherwise demanded that Big Tech police the speech that they disagreed with and that went against the government’s approved party dogma.

The Gateway Pundit and the other Plaintiffs initially sought out a preliminary injunction and were able to acquire a substantial amount of evidence in support of that injunction.