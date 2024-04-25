REVEALED: Trump, Giuliani, Are Unindicted Co-Conspirators in Democrat Michigan Attorney General’s 2020 ‘Alternate Electors’ Case…. Developing

President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Mark Meadows were named as co-conspirators in Michigan’s alternate elector lawfare case against 16 Republican electors.
Last July Democrat Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel criminally charged 16 dueling ‘Trump electors’ in the state’s 2020 election.
The charged defendants are:
- Kathy Berden, 70, of Snover
- William (Hank) Choate, 72, of Cement City
- Amy Facchinello, 55, of Grand Blanc
- Clifford Frost, 75, of Warren
- Stanley Grot, 71, of Shelby Township
- John Haggard, 82, of Charlevoix
- Mari-Ann Henry, 65, of Brighton
- Timothy King, 56, of Ypsilanti
- Michele Lundgren, 73, of Detroit
- Meshawn Maddock, 55, of Milford
- James Renner, 76, of Lansing
- Mayra Rodriguez, 64, of Grosse Pointe Farms
- Rose Rook, 81, of Paw Paw
- Marian Sheridan, 69, of West Bloomfield
- Ken Thompson, 68, of Orleans
- Kent Vanderwood, 69, of Wyoming
Each of the 16 defendants were charged with the following felonies:
- One count of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery, a 14-year felony,
- Two counts of Forgery, a 14-year felony,
- One count of Conspiracy to Commit Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony,
- One count of Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony,
- One count of Conspiracy to Commit Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony, and,
- Two counts of Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony.
Charges against one of the sixteen defendants were dropped in exchange for cooperating with prosecutors.
It was revealed during Wednesday’s hearing that President Trump, his former attorney Rudy Giuliani and former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were named as co-conspirators in Dana Nessel’s alternate electors indictment.
Howard Shock, a special agent for Dana Nessel’s office testified that Trump’s former lawyer Jenna Ellis is also an unindicted co-conspirator.
ABC News reported:
Former President Donald Trump, his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and Rudy Giuliani are unindicted co-conspirators in the Michigan attorney general’s case against the state’s so-called “fake electors” in the 2020 election, a state investigator revealed in court on Wednesday.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged 16 Republicans last year with forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery for allegedly attempting to replace Michigan’s electoral votes for Joe Biden with electoral votes for Trump at the certification of the vote on Jan. 6, 2021.
During Wednesday’s hearing, which was part of preliminary examinations for the so-called fake electors, Howard Shock, a special agent for the attorney general’s office, also testified that former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis is also an unindicted co-conspirator.
Shock’s revelation was in response to questions from Duane Silverthorn, an attorney for Michele Lundgren, one of the so-called fake electors.
“Finally, former President Donald Trump?” asked Silverthorn.
“Yes,” Shock testified.