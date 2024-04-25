REVEALED: Trump, Giuliani, Are Unindicted Co-Conspirators in Democrat Michigan Attorney General’s 2020 ‘Alternate Electors’ Case…. Developing

President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Mark Meadows were named as co-conspirators in Michigan’s alternate elector lawfare case against 16 Republican electors.

Last July Democrat Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel criminally charged 16 dueling ‘Trump electors’ in the state’s 2020 election.

The charged defendants are:

Kathy Berden, 70, of Snover

William (Hank) Choate, 72, of Cement City

Amy Facchinello, 55, of Grand Blanc

Clifford Frost, 75, of Warren

Stanley Grot, 71, of Shelby Township

John Haggard, 82, of Charlevoix

Mari-Ann Henry, 65, of Brighton

Timothy King, 56, of Ypsilanti

Michele Lundgren, 73, of Detroit

Meshawn Maddock, 55, of Milford

James Renner, 76, of Lansing

Mayra Rodriguez, 64, of Grosse Pointe Farms

Rose Rook, 81, of Paw Paw

Marian Sheridan, 69, of West Bloomfield

Ken Thompson, 68, of Orleans

Kent Vanderwood, 69, of Wyoming

Each of the 16 defendants were charged with the following felonies:

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery, a 14-year felony,

Two counts of Forgery, a 14-year felony,

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony,

One count of Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony,

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony, and,

Two counts of Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony.

Charges against one of the sixteen defendants were dropped in exchange for cooperating with prosecutors.

It was revealed during Wednesday’s hearing that President Trump, his former attorney Rudy Giuliani and former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were named as co-conspirators in Dana Nessel’s alternate electors indictment.

Howard Shock, a special agent for Dana Nessel’s office testified that Trump’s former lawyer Jenna Ellis is also an unindicted co-conspirator.

ABC News reported: