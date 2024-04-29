Revealed: Students Around the Country are Paying for the Radical Anti-Israel, Anti-US Protests at Universities Through Their Student Dues (VIDEO)

Harvard Law Professor and author Alan Dershowitz joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures yesterday morning.

Professor Dershowitz accused George Soros and the Rockefeller brothers for funding the unprecedented, radical anti-Semitic protests on college campuses across the country.

This is true. George Soros funds the radical leftist group Jewish Voice for Peace that is promoting the Jew hatred on the American streets.

Watchdog group says Soros foundation funds nonprofit that finances massive pro-Palestine protests… https://t.co/kLUETl3ebY pic.twitter.com/9gjmsp1QxT — AnalyzingAmerica (@AnalyzAmerica) December 10, 2023

And to think – It was not that long ago that if you said anything negative about George Soros you were labeled an “anti-Semite” by the mainstream media!

And here he is funding the Jew-hatred in America.

But that’s not all. American students and their families are also paying for the anti-Israel protests on college campuses across the country.

FOX News reporter William La Jeunesse reported this on Monday morning.

William La Jeunesse: At least $1.3 million came from two liberal foundations, the Rockefeller Brothers and George Soros. But there are many other Democrat-led dark money groups that funnel money outside the IRS reporting structure that pay for talking points, posters, recruiting, activists who go campus to campus to organize these protests, but even universities bankroll anti-Israel groups through the student activity fee… …These protest groups go by different names. The largest, Students for Justice in Palestine, receives funds, among others, from a liberal New York foundation called Westpack, as well as activity fees charged to each student by their university, according to the Watchdog Group NGO Monitor. Yet none of these universities would tell us how much student money is given to pro-Palestinian groups. The fact that universities now are hiding or giving excuses for not providing that information when they absolutely have to know what that status is. It’s something that is very much, I say, counter to democratic processes. Another group, the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, claims to have led 43 protests or demonstrations last year. It provides banners and signs, salaries and stipends to hire fellows and activists who go campus to campus running campaigns demanding the US cut ties with Israel. Among their fellows, Malakafana, who disrupted a private dinner at UC Berkeley, and Craig Burkhead-Morton, who, according to the Yale Daily News, was arrested for truspensing. Another is Nida Laffy, who spoke Wednesday at a University of Texas protest US, and previously had been detained for blocking a Biden motorcade in Dallas, according to the Palestinian youth movement. The Campaign for Palestinian Rights reported 1.3 million in revenue in 2022, much of it coming from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and George Soros, Open Society Foundation.

