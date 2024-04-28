Alan Dershowitz: George Soros Is Funding the Radical Pro-Palestinian Groups on US Campuses (VIDEO)

Law Professor and author Alan Dershowitz joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

Professor Dershowitz blamed George Soros and the Rockefeller brothers for funding the unprecedented, radical anti-Semitic protests on college campuses across the country.

Maria Bartiromo: What are the groups, funding the chaos? Many of these people are showing up with the same tent, same outfits. Someone’s funding it. I want to know who you think is behind it? You just heard Carlos Jimenez talking about the Chinese Communist Party, which oftentimes the CCP jumps on our political conversations and tries to create discord in America.

Alan Dershowitz: There’s no question about that, and Russia does, too. There’s no question that they’re organizations funded by George Soros and the Rockefeller Brothers. Take, for example, an organization called Jewish Voice for Peace. It has been behind many of these demonstrations. They’re not Jewish, and they don’t want peace. It’s a fake organization. It’s an old-line group of communists and anarchists that want to overthrow the United States government. These are people who support Iran. These are people who support China. These are people who support America’s enemies. They are funding much of this, as well as some Arab countries that are funding some of this.

But these organizations are funded by George Soros and other organizations that help fund these academic and turn these useful idiots into protesters and eventually into terrorists. That’s what terrifies me because I know I saw it. What happened to Kathy Boudin? She became a murderer. Then she was released from prison. Guess what happened to her? She was hired to teach students at Columbia University. She probably taught some of these people who are now demonstrating against America, down with America, death to America. Cathy Boudin and others who were terrorists, who stole from the protesters, became terrorists, then became teachers of future protesters.

This is a much deeper problem than what’s going on at Columbia University.