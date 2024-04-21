Republican Rep. Kat Cammack’s Office Drafting Legislation to Ban Foreign Flags in House Chamber

Florida Rep. Kat Cammack, a Republican, has said her office is drafting legislation to ban foreign flags from the House chamber.

The promise of a bill came in response to Democrats waving Ukrainian flags on the House floor on Saturday after passing a massive foreign aid bill.

Cammack posted a video of the sea of yellow and blue flags and wrote, “Watching American representatives pass out & wave Ukrainian flags in the United States House of Representatives chamber infuriated me. As we speak, my team is drafting legislation that will prohibit the display of foreign nations’ flags on the House floor.”

“If there is one room in our country that should only have the American flag present, it is this room,” Cammack added.

The congresswoman also asked supporters to “Tag Members of Congress who you want to co-sponsor this bill!”

Watching American representatives pass out & wave Ukrainian flags in the United States House of Representatives chamber infuriated me. As we speak, my team is drafting legislation that will prohibit the display of foreign nations’ flags on the House floor.

If there is one room… pic.twitter.com/BcIKP5CDou — Kat Cammack (Text KAT to 50138) (@Kat_Cammack) April 20, 2024

It is unclear when Cammack will submit the bill, but Congress will not be in DC until April 29.

“Put those damn flags away!” Anna Paulina Luna was disgusted by Democrats who waved Ukrainian flag after approving another $60 billion in “aid” to the country.pic.twitter.com/YAShW1im8x — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 20, 2024

Many Republicans have spoken out against the Democrats’ antics, including Rep. Anna Paulina Luna — who told them to “Put those damn flags away!”