Report: Melania Trump Will Return to Campaign Trail for Fundraising Event at Mar-a-Lago

According to reports, former First Lady Melania Trump is returning to the campaign trail for an upcoming event after taking time to mourn the death of her beloved mother in early January.

Fox News reports that she will be attending a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans, a group Mrs. Trump has a close relationship with, at Mar-a-Lago in late April

The event would mark her first public fundraising event in months and follows comments last month when she replied, “ stay tuned” when asked when she would return to the campaign trail.

According to an invitation obtained by Politico, the host committee for the event includes Republican donors Saul Fox, Amanda Schumacher, Bill White, Bryan Eure, and former ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence for President Trump, Richard Grenell.

In 2021, she accepted the Lincoln Award from the organization at the annual Spirit of Lincoln Gala at Mar-a-Lago.

President Trump shared a tribute to his wife last week on Truth Social.