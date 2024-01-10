BREAKING: Melania Trump Announces the Passing of Her ‘Beloved’ Mother Amalija Knavs

Just last week, Melania Trump announced that her mother was very ill.

She has now passed away. Prayers to Melania and the entire Trump family.

FOX News reports:

Melania Trump announces passing of ‘beloved’ mother: ‘We will miss her beyond measure’ Former first lady Melania Trump announced the passing of her mother, Amalija Knavs, on Tuesday. “It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” the former first lady wrote in a X post. Trump called her mother “strong” and “entirely devoted” to her family. “Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity,” Trump wrote. “She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law.” “We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy,” she added.

See Melania’s tweet below:

It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija. Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond… — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 10, 2024

People are offering sympathy.

My deepest sympathies to you and your family. You are her greatest legacy. You’re all in my thoughts and prayers — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) January 10, 2024

I offer my sincerest condolences for your loss. May the peace and comfort of God envelop you and your family during this challenging period. — Wayne DuPree  (@WayneDupreeShow) January 10, 2024

Your mother raised an amazing daughter Melania. I’m sure she’s immensely proud of you and will always be watching over you and your family with love. RIP Amalija pic.twitter.com/G2j1sZMeDV — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 10, 2024

So sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 10, 2024

Melania Trump’s mother Amalija Knavs has passed away. Please pray for Melania and the whole Trump family during these tough times. pic.twitter.com/UAB1RBpTnw — Tom Borelli, Ph.D. (@tomborelli) January 10, 2024

Erika and I extend our deepest condolences to First Lady Melania Trump and her family as they mourn the death of her beloved mother. Mrs. Trump was an incredible First Lady who carried herself with impeccable poise, character, and love—values that her mother undoubtedly passed… https://t.co/wY7vrqxQKY — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) January 10, 2024

Mother of Former First Lady Melania Trump, Amalija Knavs, has passed away. RIP pic.twitter.com/lbNFQgY0Tx — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 10, 2024

Melania Trump’s mother, Amalija Knavs, has passed away. Prayers up pic.twitter.com/A5NUT6MY7o — ALX (@alx) January 10, 2024

Becca and I are saddened to learn of the passing of First Lady Melania’s Mother, Amalija. Our prayers have been with President Trump and First Lady Melania for weeks. It is comforting for all Americans to know that our gracious and loving First Lady remained by her ailing… pic.twitter.com/gXZ08I5NzD — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) January 10, 2024

Rest in Peace, Amalija.

Sending Prayers to Melania and your family! pic.twitter.com/dFMC1Z4Upz — Trump Lover❤ (@SUBRATA30016572) January 10, 2024

May she rest in peace.