BREAKING: Melania Trump Announces the Passing of Her ‘Beloved’ Mother Amalija Knavs

by
Melania Trump and her mother Amalija Knavs with son Barron Trump

Just last week, Melania Trump announced that her mother was very ill.

She has now passed away. Prayers to Melania and the entire Trump family.

FOX News reports:

Melania Trump announces passing of ‘beloved’ mother: ‘We will miss her beyond measure’

Former first lady Melania Trump announced the passing of her mother, Amalija Knavs, on Tuesday.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” the former first lady wrote in a X post.

Trump called her mother “strong” and “entirely devoted” to her family.

“Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity,” Trump wrote. “She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law.”

“We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy,” she added.

See Melania’s tweet below:

People are offering sympathy.

May she rest in peace.

