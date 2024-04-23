Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Democrats Want Trump ‘Murdered’, After Bennie Thompson Introduces Bill to Strip Trump’s Secret Service Protection (VIDEO)

In a recent interview with Alex Jones, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stated the Democrats ‘want Trump dead.’

Rep. Greene stated that Trump “is not invincible; he’s a man, he’s fighting as hard as possible, and he’s putting all he has into trying to win the election.”

Greene continued, “You have to remember, he’s trying to run for president again, and he has to put everything he has into defending himself against these rigged trials.”

“They literally want him dead; Billy Thompson introduced a bill to take away his Secret Service protection. They want to lock him up in jail for the rest of his life so he dies in jail, and they want to take away his secret service protection so that he is murdered,” added Greene.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Democrats Want To Kill Trump pic.twitter.com/uZ4VNCR8GV — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 22, 2024

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday, Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson introduced a resolution to terminate Trump’s Secret Service protection.

Thompson titled the resolution the “Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act,” or DISGRACED for short.

No Protection For Trump? J6 Committee member Bennie Thompson has introduced legislation that would STRIP Secret Service protection for any individuals who spend a year or more in prison. The Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and… pic.twitter.com/OZ1kTPwrj6 — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) April 20, 2024

Currently, there are eight Democratic cosponsors of the bill: Jasmine Crockett of Texas, Barbara Lee of California, Frederica Wilson of Florida, Rep. Troy Carter of Louisiana, Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey, Joyce Beatty of Ohio, Steve Cohen of Tennessee, and Yvette Clarke of New York.

