Red Sox World Series Champion Dies Suddenly at 54 After ‘Cardiac Event’

Former Boston Red Sox player and 2004 World Series champion Dave McCarty has died after a “cardiac event” in Oakland, California.

McCarty was just 54 years old.

The Red Sox announced McCarty’s death on Friday evening in a post on X.

“Our hearts are heavy with the passing of Dave McCarty,” the statement began.

Our hearts are heavy with the passing of Dave McCarty. Playing 3 seasons with the Red Sox, he will forever be a part of the curse-breaking 2004 World Series championship team. We send our love to his wife, Monica, and their children, Reid and Maxine. pic.twitter.com/TJZGqtm3pa — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 19, 2024

The statement continued, “Playing 3 seasons with the Red Sox, he will forever be a part of the curse-breaking 2004 World Series championship team. We send our love to his wife, Monica, and their children, Reid and Maxine.”

No additional details about his death were provided.

The Red Sox elaborated on his impressive career in a press release:

Born in Houston, TX, McCarty played in 630 Major League games with seven teams, including the final three seasons of his professional career with the Red Sox from 2003-05. Earlier this month, he was at Fenway Park as part of the 20-year anniversary of Boston’s 2004 World Series Championship season. Selected by the Minnesota Twins in the first round (No. 3 overall) of the 1991 First-Year Player Draft out of Stanford University, McCarty played for the Twins (1993-95), San Francisco Giants (1995-96), Seattle Mariners (1998), Kansas City Royals (2000-02), Tampa Bay Rays (2002), Oakland A’s (2003), and Red Sox (2003-05). In 118 games with Boston, he hit .286 (52-for-182) with five home runs and a .794 OPS. McCarty appeared in 89 games for the Red Sox during their 2004 championship season, making 25 starts at first base and six in the outfield in addition to making three pitching appearances. Following his playing career, McCarty served as a NESN analyst from July 2005 through the 2008 season.

McCarty is survived by his wife, Monica, and their two children.