Raunchy Drag Show During New Mexico Prom Leads to Principal Being Removed and Several Employees Placed on Leave (VIDEO)

A New Mexico high school principal has been removed, and several employees were placed on leave after a raunchy drag performance at the prom left parents outraged.

Students say that the drag performer flashed their crotch, “did twerk on a couple of students,” and “let students twerk on them.”

The lewd performance took place at the prom for Atrisco Heritage Academy High School in Albuquerque on April 20.

Can someone please explain how school administrators thought it was a good idea to have a drag queen perform at senior prom in attire that some kids would not even wear in a swim class? pic.twitter.com/8MMSP4IPFQ — Louder with Crowder Dot Com (@LWCnewswire) April 26, 2024

NBC News reports, “In a video on TikTok, students can be seen gathering around the performer in thigh-high black boots and a matching body suit, as the performer is bending over, squatting and dancing provocatively.”

The performer has been identified by local station KOB 4 as “Mythica Sahreen.”

“Honestly, it was really interesting, and I didn’t mind it. But the thing is it’s the place and where it happened, full of minors, you know, it wasn’t very appropriate for prom,” a student told the station.

Another student added, “Could have kept it more on the side of like it being more PG with the fact that they kind of did twerk on a couple students it wasn’t exactly the best, but it was something that did happen. And they did let students twerk on them.”

NEW VIDEO: Adult Drag Queen Stripper Touches Students in Lewd Performance at @ABQschools High School Prom. This is unacceptable! Principal Irene Cisneros must be FIRED. Contact APS Board – demand Atrisco Heritage Academy Principal Cisneros be fired NOW: https://t.co/mzJWbLAWZm pic.twitter.com/mNbX3jSt1N — Elisa Martinez (@elisa1121) April 25, 2024

“They kind of busted down, and I’m pretty sure they showed their crotch a little bit. The clothing was a little skimpy, if that’s the correct way to put it,” said another student.

Lovely. Instead of allowing students to enjoy prom, @ABQschools Atrisco Heritage Academy had a drag queen stripper perform. AT PROM. WHY? Imagine if this was an adult female stripper performing for kids at prom. Contact: Principal Irene Cisneros

below info or here:… pic.twitter.com/p3Td1rXYTs — Elisa Martinez (@elisa1121) April 24, 2024

The drag queen told the station that he works with the school’s Gay–Straight Alliance.

“He claims he did not get paid for the performance, and it went up the correct chain. However, he wouldn’t tell us who exactly that included or who booked him,” the report adds. “There is commentary on one version of the video going around, claiming the performer stripped during the prom. But there is no video showing that to be true, and the students say they never saw that happen.”

BREAKING: @ABQschools officials announce in email, NEW ACTING PRINCIPAL to replace disgraced Irene Cisneros who allowed Drag Queen Stripper performance at prom. GREAT NEWS for outraged parents & students! #LeaveTheKidsAlone https://t.co/P69d54I5qi pic.twitter.com/kSMz4Zo6Eh — Elisa Martinez (@elisa1121) April 25, 2024

Channell Segura, chief of Albuquerque Public Schools, emailed parents and told them that an investigation is underway to determine how this was allowed to happen.