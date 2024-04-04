Pete Buttigieg INSULTS Average Americans with IDIOTIC Statement

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who has presided over some of the worst disasters in regard to transportation to date under the Biden regime, INSULTED average Americans everywhere.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

VIGILANT BEEF

The vast majority of “survival beef” is horrible. They use low-quality cuts and “beef crumbles” that are barely edible. At VigilantBeef.com, Americans can get premium cuts like Ribeye, NY Strip, and Tenderloin. It’s freeze-dried, not dehydrated, which gives it a 25-year shelf life and retains the maximum nutrition and flavor. VigilantBeef.com is a veteran-owned, America-First company out of Texas. Save 15% by using promo code VNN at https://www.Vigilantbeef.com