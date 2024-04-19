Perturbed New Guinea Academics Lash Out at Joe Biden Over Cannibalism Claims: “They Wouldn’t Just Eat Any White Man Who Fell from the Sky”

Earlier this week Joe Biden accused New Guinea cannibals of likely eating his Uncle Bosey when his plane crashed on the tropical island decades ago.

On Wednesday Biden reporters on the tarmac as he was departing Scranton, Pennsylvania this shocking story about the final days of dear Uncle Bosey.

Joe Biden: “Ambrose Finnegan, we called him Uncle Bosey – he was shot down, he was Army Air Corps before there was an Air Force. He flew a single-engine plane, reconnaissance flights over New Guinea and he volunteered when someone couldn’t make it and he got shot down in an area where there were a lot of cannibals…”

Joe Biden later reported this story about Uncle Bosey during his remarks in Pittsburgh.

Joe Biden: “My Uncle Bosey he was Army Air Corps before the Air Force came along. He flew those single-engine planes as reconnaissance over war zones and he got shot down in New Guinea and they never found the body because there used to be a lot of cannibals – for real – in that part of New Guinea.”

The Biden White House later admitted that the story was mostly a lie – which it was.

Unsurprisingly, Biden has made up most of this war story. Lt. Ambrose Finnegan was a ground crew member and ordinance officer, not a reconnaissance pilot. In 1944, Finnegan was the passenger of an A-20 (a twin-engine, not single-engine plane) that ditched, it wasn't shot down.… https://t.co/xxIb5dreOB pic.twitter.com/xrn1WuAbTh — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) April 17, 2024

Now, New Guinea academics are blasting Joe Biden for his baseless cannibalism story.

The Daily Mail reported

Outraged Papua New Guinea academics have slammed President Joe Biden for his ‘unacceptable’ suggestion that his uncle was eaten by cannibals in the country after his plane was shot down during World War II. Biden implied on two occasions Wednesday that his maternal uncle 2nd Lieutenant Ambrose J. Finnegan had met a grisly end at the hands of cannibals after his plane was shot down by the enemy over New Guinea in 1944. Historically, cannibalism has been reported Papua New Guinea, the Pacific nation that occupies the eastern half of the island of New Guinea, but local academics say Biden’s categorization of the act is ‘very offensive’. Michael Kabuni, a political science lecturer at the University of Papua New Guinea, told The Guardian cannibalism was previously practiced by some communities in very specific contexts and that locals ‘wouldn’t just eat any white men that fell from the sky’. Other analysts branded Biden’s claims as ‘unsubstantiated and poorly judged’, especially during a time in which the US has been trying to strengthen its ties with Papua New Guinea.

It sure sounds like it could be racist. Could you imagine the media’s reaction if Trump said this?