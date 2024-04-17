Biden Tells Dubious Story About His “Uncle Bosey” Being “Shot Down in an Area Where There Were a Lot of Cannibals” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday stopped to chat with reporters on the tarmac as he was departing Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Biden told a dubious story about how his grandfather (or uncle?) Ambrose Finnegan (Jr.?) was shot down in an area where there were a lot of cannibals.

“Ambrose Finnegan, we called him Uncle Bosey – he was shot down, he was Army Air Corps before there was an Air Force. He flew a single-engine plane, reconnaissance flights over New Guinea and he volunteered when someone couldn’t make it and he got shot down in an area where there were a lot of cannibals…” Biden said.

Biden’s maternal grandfather Ambrose Finnegan died in 1957. His uncle Ambrose Finnegan Jr. died after a plane he was in went down due to engine failure.

Old Joe added that he went to New Guinea.

Joe Biden: They called him Uncle Bozey, he was shot down. He was an army Air Corps before there was an Air Force. He flew a single-engine plane, reconnaissance flight over New Guinea. He had volunteered because someone couldn’t make it. He got shot down in an area where there were a lot of cannibals in New Guinea at the time. They never recovered his body, but the government went back when I went down there and they checked and found some parts of the plane and the life.

Imagine the headlines if Trump told a story like this.

Joe Biden also smeared Trump with the debunked “suckers and losers” hoax for the second time in less than a day.

WATCH:

Biden tells a story about his grandfather being “shot down in an area where there were a lot of cannibals” before recounting the debunked “suckers and losers” hoax for the second time in less than a day pic.twitter.com/KufaTlmCz1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 17, 2024

Biden made up most of the war story.

Lt. Ambrose Finnegan was a ground crew member and ordinance officer, not a reconnaissance pilot.

In 1944, Finnegan was the passenger of an A-20 (a twin-engine, not single-engine plane) that ditched, it wasn’t shot down.

The flight went down over the Bismarck Sea, not “in an area where there were a lot of cannibals.”

Unsurprisingly, Biden has made up most of this war story. Lt. Ambrose Finnegan was a ground crew member and ordinance officer, not a reconnaissance pilot. In 1944, Finnegan was the passenger of an A-20 (a twin-engine, not single-engine plane) that ditched, it wasn’t shot down.… https://t.co/xxIb5dreOB pic.twitter.com/xrn1WuAbTh — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) April 17, 2024

On Tuesday Biden shouted as he recounted the debunked “suckers and losers” hoax.

President Trump never called veterans “suckers and losers,” however, Joe Biden often repeats the lie and the media carries the water for him.

He is not well.

WATCH: