OMG: James O’Keefe to Release “Most Important Story” of His “Entire Career” – “I Have Evidence that Exposes the CIA, and It’s On Camera”

James O’Keefe on Friday said he is about to release the most important story of his entire career.

“I have evidence that exposes the CIA, and it’s on camera. I am working on releasing a story that I believe is the most important of my entire career,” O’Keefe said on Friday.

“Do you think it’s a coincidence that right at this moment I am subject to an endless series of attacks?” he said. “This is obviously a sophisticated information operation designed to stop me from releasing this story. I’m sure you recognize they are masters of using half-truths and innuendos to raise doubt against people who don’t deserve it. It’s meant to consume my time and energy and make me back down.”

“But I’m not going to let it work. Rest assured, nothing will stop me from releasing this story,” O’Keefe said.

James O’Keefe on Saturday said O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) will be publishing undercover video of intel officials.

“If I publish the video @OKeefeMedia has of these intel guys, you all better have my back,” James O’Keefe said on X.

Earlier Saturday James O’Keefe said elected officials are “afraid” of the intel community because they can use personal stuff as blackmail.

“It’s time to expose the intel community on video,” O’Keefe said. “Elected officials are afraid of them because they could use personal stuff as blackmail.”

“Do not run for office unless you’re willing to lay down your life for your country. Do not run if fear is in your vocabulary,” he added.

Stay tuned!