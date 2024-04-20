OMG: James O’Keefe to Drop Bombshell Undercover Video Exposing Intel Officials

James O’Keefe on Saturday said O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) will be publishing undercover video of intel officials.

“If I publish the video @OKeefeMedia has of these intel guys, you all better have my back,” James O’Keefe said on X.

If I publish the video @OKeefeMedia has of these intel guys, you all better have my back. — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 20, 2024

Earlier Saturday James O’Keefe said elected officials are “afraid” of the intel community because they can use personal stuff as blackmail.

“It’s time to expose the intel community on video,” O’Keefe said. “Elected officials are afraid of them because they could use personal stuff as blackmail.”

“Do not run for office unless you’re willing to lay down your life for your country. Do not run if fear is in your vocabulary,” he added.