NPR Senior Editor Suspended After Attacking the Network’s Bias Coverage

National Public Radio (NPR) has suspended its senior business editor Uri Berliner following remarks he made accusing the network of partisan reporting, particularly concerning its coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

NPR is a liberal organization. Everyone knows this. What you may not know is that after Trump won the 2016 election, they went from liberal to full-on activist with a mission to damage Trump as much as possible.

Berliner, in an explosive interview with journalist Bari Weiss on her podcast ‘Honestly,’ criticized the organization’s editorial standards, saying that they were skewed against former President Donald Trump.

In the interview, Berliner expressed his concerns about the network’s journalistic integrity, highlighting the disparate treatment of news stories depending on their political implications:

“Here was a president who, you know, I believed was belligerent and Ill-informed and not a good person by any standard measure of decency. But I think we developed a different standard of coverage for Trump than any other politician. And I think that that led us to serious problems in our coverage. I mean one of them was not so much about Trump but connected to Trump was the Hunter Biden laptop where you know, one of our top news manager when the post published this explosive story said, we’re not gonna cover this. We’re not gonna cover stories that aren’t stories and we’re not gonna let our audience be distracted by this. And you know, this was right before the election and you know, I remember a conversation with a group of us and you know, one of the great journalists at NPR, someone who was very fair of minded said, look, I’m glad we’re not covering this because it could help Trump. And this was when I think things were going off the rails in terms of the basic standards of how we cover politicians and and stories.”

Berliner also penned an essay for the online news outlet The Free Press, titled “I’ve Been at NPR for 25 Years. Here’s How We Lost America’s Trust.”

Berliner has specifically criticized the network’s handling of various major topics throughout the 2020s, such as transgender rights, the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and the COVID pandemic.

The incident has also spurred former President Trump to end federal funding to NPR.

“NO MORE FUNDING FOR NPR, A TOTAL SCAM! EDITOR SAID THEY HAVE NO REPUBLICANS, AND IS ONLY USED TO ‘DAMAGE TRUMP,’” Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social. “THEY ARE A LIBERAL DISINFORMATION MACHINE. NOT ONE DOLLAR!!!”

NPR has officially sanctioned Uri Berliner, according to the far-left network. The punishment, a five-day unpaid suspension that started last Friday, has not been disclosed before.

NPR reported: