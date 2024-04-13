Trump Demands an End to Funding for National Public Radio After Report Reveals Their Political Bias: ‘A TOTAL SCAM!’

Earlier this week, an editor for National Public Radio went on the record exposing the extreme political bias of the taxpayer funded network.

He claimed that after the 2016 election, that the outlet went full-activist and did whatever they could to damage Trump and his presidency. They obviously pushed the Russia collusion hoax and refused to report on the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Someone must have shared the story with Trump, because he is now calling for an end to public funding for National Public Radio.

Breitbart News reports:

Donald Trump Demands ‘No More’ NPR Taxpayer Funding After Editor Unveils Network Bias “NO MORE” tax dollars should fund NPR after a senior editor unveiled several examples of blatant network bias, former President Donald Trump said. NPR employs 87 registered Democrats in editorial positions but zero Republicans in the same positions in its Washington, DC, headquarters, NPR Senior Editor Uri Berliner reported Tuesday in a scathing essay. Berliner, who leans left, said he opposed many of the left-wing and perhaps false narratives NPR spun about the coronavirus “lab leak theory,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Hunter Biden’s laptop, former President Donald Trump, and the 2016 Russia hoax. “NO MORE FUNDING FOR NPR, A TOTAL SCAM! EDITOR SAID THEY HAVE NO REPUBLICANS, AND IS ONLY USED TO ‘DAMAGE TRUMP,’” Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social. “THEY ARE A LIBERAL DISINFORMATION MACHINE. NOT ONE DOLLAR!!!”

This cartoon is just perfect.

They do not deserve taxpayer funding.

NPR has aired numerous stories about how implicit bias shows up in peoples' work (usually white people and cops). But point out that bias could shape the work of NPR's reporters? How dare you!! https://t.co/FZrxhBFLub — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 12, 2024

Why should all taxpayers be forced to fund NPR when they’re only talking to half of the country?