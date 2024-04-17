NPR Senior Editor Resigns After Being Suspended For Attacking the Network’s Biased Coverage

NPR’s senior editor Uri Berliner resigned from his position on Wednesday after he was suspended for attacking the network’s biased coverage.

National Public Radio (NPR) is a liberal organization that pushes propaganda and doesn’t allow any dissenting opinions.

Berliner, in an explosive interview with journalist Bari Weiss on her podcast ‘Honestly,’ criticized the organization’s editorial standards, saying that they were skewed against President Trump.

In the interview, Berliner expressed his concerns about the network’s journalistic integrity, highlighting the disparate treatment of news stories depending on their political implications:

“Here was a president who, you know, I believed was belligerent and Ill-informed and not a good person by any standard measure of decency. But I think we developed a different standard of coverage for Trump than any other politician. And I think that that led us to serious problems in our coverage. I mean one of them was not so much about Trump but connected to Trump was the Hunter Biden laptop where you know, one of our top news manager when the post published this explosive story said, we’re not gonna cover this.

Berliner also penned an essay for the online news outlet The Free Press, titled “I’ve Been at NPR for 25 Years. Here’s How We Lost America’s Trust.”

Berliner resigned but he praised NPR in his resignation letter.

“I am resigning from NPR, a great American institution where I have worked for 25 years. I don’t support calls to defund NPR,” Berliner said in his resignation letter.