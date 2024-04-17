NOTHING TO SEE HERE: Soros-Funded DA Alvin Bragg Fundraises Nearly $1 Million Since Politically Motivated Indictment Against Trump

Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has reportedly raised nearly $1 Million since making good on his campaign promises to indict Trump.

Per the New York Times, “Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan D.A., campaigned as the best candidate to go after the former president.”

Jury selection is still underway for Bragg’s election interference lawfare case against Trump. Last April, Trump was hit with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy.

The far-left judge overseeing the Stormy Daniels trial trampled all over Trump’s First Amendment rights with a strict gag order.

Juan Merchan earlier this month expanded Trump’s gag order to bar Trump from making factual statements about the judge’s far-left family members after it was learned that the judge’s daughter, Loren Merchan, is a far-left political operative who worked for the Biden-Harris campaign and received tens of MILLIONS of dollars from Democrats who want to take down Trump.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the first seven jurors in liberal Judge Juan Merchan’s Kangaroo Court, and they all get their news from the far-left New York Times. The trial is rigged.

Right Side Broadcasting Network reports,

Amid the start of President Donald Trump’s now-infamous “hush money” trial in a Manhattan Criminal Court, disturbing allegations have emerged that paint a picture of District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s possible financial boons for prosecuting the 45th president. According to a report from Newsweek, based on campaign finance data, Bragg has raised more than $800,000 since indicting the 45th president in 2023. If he is not reelected in 2025, his term as DA in Manhattan will end in 2026. The outlet stated that the money was raised between March 2023 and the last reporting date of January 2024.

It can be recalled that Bragg, in 2022, reduced 52% of all felony charges to misdemeanors. He then elevated a misdemeanor charge against Donald Trump, where the statute of limitations had already expired, to felony charges last year.

As Bradley Smith, Institute for Free Speech Chairman, Capital University law professor, and former Federal Election Commission Chairman, notes in an op-ed for The Federalist, the made-up felony charges against Trump are completely baseless, setting aside the clear conflicts of interest with the prosecution and the judge.

DA Alvin Bragg argues that Trump falsified business records in order to “conceal crimes that hid information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election” and to “boost his electoral prospects.” Under this theory, Bragg claims that Trump violated campaign finance laws by not publicly reporting so-called campaign expenditures to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

As Smith writes,

Misreporting business expenses is normally, at most, a misdemeanor. Bragg seeks to ratchet it up to a felony here by arguing that the misreporting was done to cover up a crime. That alleged crime is a violation of the Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA). The theory is that Trump's payments to Daniels were campaign expenditures and thus needed to be publicly reported as such. By not reporting the expenditure, the theory goes, Trump prevented the public from knowing information that might have influenced their votes. But let's think about this for a minute. Political candidates do things all the time that are "for the purpose of influencing an election," but that, nonetheless, are not considered campaign expenditures. For example, a candidate cannot buy a new suit, get his teeth whitened, or pay for cosmetic surgery with campaign funds, even if he does so for the purpose of looking good on the campaign trail. That's because, in campaign finance law, these types of expenditures are known as "personal use." FECA specifically prohibits the conversion of campaign funds to personal use, defined as any expenditure "used to fulfill any commitment, obligation, or expense that would exist irrespective of the candidate's election campaign." Does anyone really think a candidate should be able to use campaign funds to settle lawsuits, or threatened lawsuits, arising from activities that occurred long before his candidacy? It's stressful being a candidate, and a little relaxation may make the candidate more effective on the stump. Does that mean your campaign contribution should pay for a candidate massage? How about a country club membership, or tickets to the Super Bowl (after all, the candidate might take along a potential donor)? Herein lies the most frightening part of this prosecution: Had Trump made these payments with campaign funds, it seems a near certainty he would now be facing criminal charges for a knowing and willful diversion of campaign funds to pay personal obligations. If Bragg's prosecution is successful, it will mean a candidate can use campaign funds to pay almost any obligation that, the candidate might argue, would benefit his candidacy. Perhaps worse, zealous prosecutors could get a candidate coming or going — falsification of records if campaign funds are not used, and illegal personal use if campaign funds are used.

On Thursday, Joe Hoft published an article further explaining the complete lack of criminal conduct asserted by radical Soros-funded New York City Alvin Bragg in his lawsuit against President Trump. Joe Hoft was then invited on The War Room with Steve Bannon to discuss his investigation:

Per Greg Price on X:

In 2022, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg reduced 52% of all felony charges to a misdemeanor. In 2023, he then elevated a misdemeanor to a felony that both the DOJ and his predecessor refused to go after so he could indict the Republican nominee for president. Today, Donald Trump will be in court for it because America is currently making Putin’s Russia look like a free country.