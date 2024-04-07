Trump Throws Down the Gauntlet And Stares Down Judge Merchan After He Expands Gag Order to Include His Daughter – A Far-Left Political Operative

President Trump on Saturday stared down the far-left New York judge overseeing the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial who hit him with an expanded gag order for criticizing his daughter.

Juan Merchan Monday night expanded Trump’s gag order and barred the former president from criticizing his family members.

The judge’s daughter, Loren Merchan, is a far-left political operative who worked for the Biden-Harris campaign. The media has infantilized 34-year-old Loren Merchan in an effort to attack Trump’s First Amendment-protected speech.

Loren Merchan’s firm, Authentic Campaigns, Inc., has received tens of millions of dollars from Democrats who want to take down Trump.

According to The New York Post, Loren Merchan helped Democrats raise $93 million off of her father’s case.

On Saturday Trump blasted Juan Merchan and the other crooked left-wing New York judges who have ruled against him in other lawfare cases in a series of Truth Social posts.

“Crooked Judge Juan Merchan is not allowing me to talk, is taking away my First Amendment Rights, he’s got me GAGGED, because he doesn’t want the FACTS behind the Gag to come out. How many Corrupt, Biased, Crooked Joe Biden-“Protection Agency” New York Judges do I have to endure before somebody steps in? I had New York Federal Judge, Lewis Kaplan, with a woman who I never knew, and had nothing to do with, until she sued me for “defamation.” She did not know what day, month, or year the supposed “incident” took place – She knew nothing. Kaplan, a Hillary friend, wouldn’t even let my lawyers put on a proper case, made it two cases instead of one, took away my American Right to defend myself, and was a Crazed Bully as his wife and friends sat in the Courthouse, every day in their little roped off section, and prodded him on in awe. This mysterious lady, who said rape is sexy, got $91 Million Dollars,” Trump said.

President Trump lashed out at the far-left judge who ruled he should pay a $464 million “fine” in Letitia James’ lawfare case.

“Then, of course, we have Arthur Engoron, a total lunatic, whack job, who ruled that I should pay an almost $500 Million Dollar “fine” for having done nothing wrong (No Victims, No Damages, Ironclad Disclaimer, ONLY SUCCESS!), in fact, he was the one who committed fraud when he purposely, at the direction of Racist, Corrupt A.G. Letitia James, undervalued Mar-a-Lago at $18 Million Dollars,” Trump said.

Trump threw down the gauntlet and blasted Judge Merchan.

President Trump said he will continue to tell the truth and will “gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela,” and is willing to “sacrifice my Freedom for that worthy cause.”

“Now, we have Merchan, who is not allowing me to talk, thereby violating the Law and the Constitution, all at once. It is so bad what he is trying to get away with – How was he even chosen for this case??? I heard he fought like hell to get it, and all of the rest of them also! If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in the “clink” for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela – It will be my GREAT HONOR. We have to Save our Country from these Political Operatives masquerading as Prosecutors and Judges, and I am willing to sacrifice my Freedom for that worthy cause. We are a Failing Nation, but on November 5th, we will become a Great Nation again. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said on Truth Social.

President Trump on Friday filed a motion requesting that Judge Juan Merchan be recused because of his daughter’s political work.