New York Home Depot Hires Guard Dogs to Protect Customers From Migrant Grifters

A New York Home Depot has gone to extreme lengths to protect its customers from the state’s increased problem with lawlessness.

According to The New York Post, the store in Rochelle, New York has employed a guard dog and private security to try and solve the issue, which continues to grow worse as the Biden regime continues to allow millions of people cross into the country every year.

The Post reports:

Two men wearing MSA Security caps and bulletproof vests with a German Shepherd in tow patrolled the Home Depot in New Rochelle on Tuesday. “It’s more about omnipresence,” one guard said, explaining that the company was contracted a few weeks ago. “It’s not like we let them go bite anyone or anything.” … The guarded New Rochelle lot was quiet and no migrants loitered there when The Post visited this week, however, seven miles away in Throggs Neck, The Bronx, at least 30 male migrants hovered at the doors of Home Depot. Some were day laborers simply trying to “shape” for work with local contractors. But many others aggressively confronted shoppers, trying to sell them phony Apple Airpods or soliciting tips for lifting items from shopping carts into cars — even when uninvited.

The Post also spoke to some of the customers and wokrers who have to deal with the unwelcome attention:

“You come out and you’re a woman by yourself, they literally leech onto your wagon, and you’re like ‘No, I don’t need any help,’” one worker said. “And when they’re following you to your car, it’s unnerving.” She said a female supervisor saw one of the men washing his privates with a water bottle in the lot, and that several women have called customer service to complain that migrants robbed them of purses or phones. She’s seen the number of grifters in the lot swell as the migrant population in New York City explodes. … Customers frequently complain about the crush of migrants, said LaurieAnn Masciocco, who works in the store’s customer service department. “It’s come to the point where they’re invading personal space, touching people’s belongings, just harassing,” she said. “I get it, you’re trying to make a buck. But when it becomes aggressive and harassing there’s a major issue.”

“While we can’t go into specifics about our security measures, it’s not unusual for us to use third-party security at various stores across the country,” a spokesperson for Home Depot said.

Such unpleasant experiences are now part and parcel of living in New York, where Democratic authorities continue to pay for the lifestyles of illegal aliens and provide them “sanctuary” from deportation.

New York City Mayor has repeatedly warned that the issue of mass immigration will “destroy” New York City, although continues to endorse the open-border policies of the Biden regime.