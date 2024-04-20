New York City High School Soccer Game Canceled Over Roughly 30 Migrants Refusing to Leave the Field, Ignoring Police

A New York City high school soccer game was canceled as a group of roughly 30 migrants refused to leave the field, even after police arrived.

The game was scheduled at Thomas Jefferson Park on Sunday, April 14.

Approximately 40 teen boys from both teams had shown up to play, but the African migrants, who spoke little English, refused to clear out for them.

“I directly asked them to leave and some of them kind of took it into consideration, but then four or five of them said, ‘You know what, f–k it, we don’t have to leave, we can do whatever we want,’” Erik Johansson, the coach of the Manhattan Kickers 17-year-old boys travel team, told the New York Post.

The Post reports that when police arrived, instead of removing the migrants, they asked to see a copy of the club team’s city permit.

“When you show up with two teams in uniform, a ref and two coaches, usually nobody is asking to see your permit,” Johansson said.

By the time the permit was located, 30 minutes had passed, and the teams no longer felt safe playing there.

“Even when the game is over, you don’t know if they’re waiting for you, so even if the cops kicked them out, it may not be over. So we just all agreed, this is too dangerous,” Johansson said.

Johansson is from Sweden and knows how quickly migrant confrontations can go south.

“I have seen this before, I know how bad it can get,” he said.

Parents told Johansson that they no longer want their kids to play at that field, and the coach said that they do not plan to return.

“It’s so frustrating that the guys who refused to follow the rules won,” Maud Maron, mother of one of the boys on the team, told The Post. “That’s the message the kids got.”