New York City Block Transformed Into Open-Air Market for Illegal Immigrant Thieves and Prostitutes

A neighborhood in New York City has been turned into an open-air market where illegal immigrants are selling goods, many of them stolen, and prostitution is common.

Locals are complaining and the police try to move the illegal vendors out but they’re replaced by others within minutes after the cops leave.

New York City is being transformed into a country within a country, with its own set of rules and regulations.

The New York Post reports:

NYC block turned into illicit open-air market for migrant crooks, prostitution: ‘It’s relentless’ A stretch of Jackson Heights has deteriorated into an illegal migrant shopping district — an unchecked, open-air market where everything from women to stolen goods can be had, The Post has learned. Roosevelt Avenue near 91st Street is littered daily with migrant vendors hawking goods they ripped off from shopkeepers just steps away, while prostitutes proposition passersby at all hours — and frustrated merchants and residents say they’re helpless to do anything about it. “It’s relentless,” said Milton Reyes, who manages Mi Farmacia pharmacy on the avenue. “You should see it on Saturdays. It’s so heavy, you can’t even step onto the sidewalk. There are a lot of doctors’ offices right around here and my customers don’t even want to get dropped off. “I’m not faulting the police,” Reyes added. “They will come by and they will pick up a few of them. But as soon as the police car pulls away, they start moving back. Twenty minutes later, they’re all set up again like nothing happened.”

The problem has been allowed to get to the point where they can’t control it now.

NYC cracking down on Fordham Road street vendors without permits, issuing summonses https://t.co/JJhfJ0dmkW — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 16, 2024

"Roosevelt Avenue near 91st Street is littered daily with migrant vendors hawking goods they ripped off from shopkeepers just steps away, while prostitutes proposition passersby at all hours — and frustrated merchants and residents say they're . . .https://t.co/fh8paoCBTE — 1ByLand2ifbySea (@1byLand2ifbySea) April 14, 2024

This is theft, plain and simple. Theft of the goods and then theft of the ability of law abiding shop owners to earn money.