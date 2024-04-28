New Jersey College Cancels ‘Bring Your Child to Work Day’ Drag Queen Story Hour After Staff Complaints

A New Jersey college canceled a “drag queen story hour” scheduled for “Bring your child to work” day after faculty complained.

Drag queen “Harmonica Sunbeam” had been booked months in advance to read to staff members’ children at Brookdale Community College, but was removed from the schedule the night before the event.

“I did ask why, but I did not receive an answer,” the drag queen told NJ.com. “This had been planned for quite some time so I was shocked that it was canceled the night before.”

At a recent performance, the drag queen dressed in a sheer nun outfit mocking the Christian faith.

“We sing songs, they do some activities,” the adult performer said. “We were just going to be coloring and some picture taking if anybody wanted to take pictures.”

Laura Oncea, a Brookdale Community College spokeswoman, told the outlet that the act was canceled “to respect differing views of its staff.”

“Bring Your Child to Work Day was a success at Brookdale Community College, where employees and their children engaged and enjoyed our stigma-free, diverse, and inclusive campus atmosphere,” Oncea said in a statement.

“As an inclusive community, we understand and respect that parents have the right to decide when and how they want their children to explore diverse ideas. While the Drag Queen read-along was intended to promote inclusivity and acceptance, we recognize and acknowledge the diverse viewpoints within our workforce and have opted to respect the comfort levels of all involved,” the statement continued.