NEJM Study Reveals Pfizer’s Antiviral Drug Paxlovid Does ‘Little or Nothing’ Against COVID-19 (VIDEO)

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) raises serious questions about the efficacy of Pfizer’s antiviral drug Paxlovid, which was previously authorized for emergency use to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

Paxlovid received emergency use authorization in December 2021 as the first at-home treatment for COVID-19 in the United States. It was touted as a cost-effective and efficient method to combat early COVID-19 infections.

Pfizer reported that Paxlovid significantly reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization or death by 88% in their press release.

The Gateway Pundit has been covering the inefficacy and adverse reactions associated with Pfizer’s antiviral drug.

Scientific documentation about post-Paxlovid relapse has been available since the fall of 2022. Pfizer’s application to the FDA for emergency use authorization of Paxlovid stated that in the placebo-controlled clinical trial — which included 2,246 participants — “several subjects appeared to have a rebound in SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels around Day 10 or Day 14” after beginning treatment, NBC reported.

Following this report, Pfizer released a statement admitting that it failed to reduce the risk of confirmed and symptomatic COVID-19 infection in adults living with someone who had been exposed to the virus.

“We designed the clinical development program for PAXLOVID to be comprehensive and ambitious with the aim of being able to help combat COVID-19 in a very broad population of patients,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer.

“While we are disappointed in the outcome of this particular study, these results do not impact the strong efficacy and safety data we’ve observed in our earlier trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients at high risk of developing severe illness, and we are pleased to see the growing global use of PAXLOVID in that population,” Bourla added.

It can be recalled that Paxlovid was increasingly linked to instances of rebound infections. Notably, several high-profile figures such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden, Jill Biden, and former CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky have reported experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 symptoms following treatment with the drug.

The majority of these individuals had received two initial doses of the vaccine and two booster shots, with Dr. Walensky having received an additional third booster.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that Paxlovid can cause severe or life-threatening effects if it is taken in tandem with other common medications, including some anticoagulants, anti-depressants, and cholesterol-lowering drugs that are used widely across the US, according to a warning from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

When Joe Biden tested positive for Covid and started Paxlovid in July, Joe Biden’s doctor said he had stopped heart medications for Biden’s atrial fibrillation and high cholesterol due to his prescribing Paxlovid to treat Biden’s COVID infection. Atrial fibrillation can cause strokes and is treated by blood thinners to reduce the risk of stroke-causing blood clots being formed.

“His apixaban (ELIQUIS) and rosuvastatin (Crestor) are being held during PAXLOVID treatment and for several days after his last dose. During this time, it is reasonable to add low dose aspirin as an alternative type of blood thinner,” said Biden’s personal physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

In addition to the potentially dangerous drug combinations, the agency does not recommend that individuals with kidney or liver disease take the new drug because it could also cause complications.

Now, The Hill’s Amber Duke and Jessica Burbank have highlighted the discrepancy between the drug’s high cost and its actual effectiveness based on the new NEJM study.

The Biden regime’s investment of $12 billion in Paxlovid, against the backdrop of Pfizer selling $20 billion worth of the drug before these findings came to light, raises serious questions about the evaluation and promotion of COVID-19 treatments.

“Paxlovid, once considered a wonder drug to beat back COVID-19, may not be so mighty after all. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday suggests the antiviral drug does little or nothing for both fully vaccinated or unvaccinated people who have at least one risk factor for severe COVID. It did little to shorten the duration of symptoms,” said Duke.

“Adults who had confirmed COVID-19 with symptom onset in the past five days were randomly assigned with Paxlovid or a placebo to take every 12 hours for five days. Patients who were fully vaccinated against COVID and patients who had never been vaccinated against COVID were eligible for participation in the study. Now, shocking that a drug that costs $1,300 for a five course is showing in a randomized controlled trial to not really relieve COVID symptoms. That’s a lot of money to pay for something that provenly doesn’t work, it seems,” said Burbank.

Duke responded, “This is part of a larger trend of the medical community, and particularly big pharma, both taking advantage and repeatedly selling the American public a bill of goods when it came to COVID-19. They, of course, routinely mocked therapeutic treatments like Ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine, saying that they were a fish tank cleaner or horse dewormer, even though these medicines have been used for human treatment in different dosages for decades, and basically just wanted the government to pour all of its money into propping up the vaccine development among these big pharmaceutical companies. They didn’t want people to take possibly potentially effective therapeutics because they would take away from the desire for people to develop a vaccine. And then they had their own therapeutic treatments like Paxlivit, which doesn’t even work, and made $20 billion on it. It was just such a total racket from start to finish.”

