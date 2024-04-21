Nearly 700 Migrants from China Apprehended for Illegally Crossing California Border — in Just One Week

The number only includes those busted in the San Diego region during the third week of April.

Breitbart News reports:

A CBP source, not authorized to speak to the media, told Breitbart Texas the number of Chinese migrants apprehended represents a more than threefold increase from the same time last year. The source told Breitbart that China is now within the top ten nationalities encountered by the Border Patrol along the southern border. The bulk of the Chinese nationals are released into the United States almost immediately the source says as China adamantly refuses to take their citizens back.

“We have only conducted one repatriation flight back to China recently,” the source lamented. “Until that changes, unless we have specific derogatory information about an individual, we are releasing. There’s just no other option.”

The agency remains baffled by the continued increase in Chinese migrant arrivals. Twice as many PRC nationals entered Southern California during the third week of April than the entire 2021 fiscal year when a total of 342 PRC nationals were encountered by the Border Patrol along the entire Southwest border. According to the source, intelligence debriefings yield little information about the migrants and their purpose for entering. The language barrier and the sheer volume of crossings and apprehensions is a major challenge according to the source.