MUST SEE: James O’Keefe Confronts Lying Federal Reserve Economist Who Confirmed TGP’s Reporting on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Efforts to Crash the Trump Economic Boom by Raising Rates: “I Never Said That”

James O’Keefe has released footage from his cell phone confrontation in Washington, D.C., with a principal economist at the Federal Reserve who nervously paced away, followed by cameramen, from the public pier near Nationals Park baseball stadium.

Economist Aurel Hizmo thought he was meeting the undercover journalist he was dating at a bar when OMG cameramen approached him, saying, “Are you [redacted]’s friend? She’s on the phone right here.”

But she wasn’t on the phone; James O’Keefe, working on a project at the California/Mexico border, was!

Earlier this week, O’Keefe Media Group released a stunning report of a top economist for the Federal Reserve admitting in an undercover video that Jerome Powell was a Trump-hater who wanted to be remembered in history for undermining President Donald Trump.

O’Keefe’s reporting on this comes years after and confirms The Gateway Pundit’s previous reporting of Jerome Powell raising the interest rates AGAIN under President Trump, following Trump’s 102nd stock market record in October 2018. The Dow Jones then crashed 1,501 points in just one week.

Right after Barack Obama was elected President, on December 16, 2008, the Federal Reserve (The Fed) lowered the Fed Funds rate by an entire percent, from 1% down to 0%.

The Fed had not lowered the Fed Funds rate by such a large amount (1% ) since at least before 1990, if ever. The Fed kept this 0% rate for most of Obama’s eight years in office.

President Trump said the “Fed is crazy.” He was right.

CNBC reported in December 2015 that President Obama oversaw “seven years of the most accommodative monetary policy in U.S. history” (from the Fed). The Fed Funds rate was at zero for most of Obama’s time in office. Finally, in December 2015, the Fed announced its first increase in the Fed Funds rate during the Obama Presidency.

The Fed Funds Rate significantly impacts the economy:

Lower interest rates usually spur the economy by making corporate and consumer borrowing easier. Higher interest rates are intended to slow down the economy by making borrowing harder.

As liberal fed economist Aurel Hizmo stated, “Trump wanted him to lower interest rates because when you lower interest rates, it stimulates the economy, and Trump was President. He wanted to stimulate the economy, but [Powell] wouldn’t do it. And he started raising interest rates, and doing the opposite of what Trump wanted.

When James O’Keefe confronted Hizmo with his statements that Powell wants to go down in history as “someone who held the line against Trump,” Hizmo replied, “I never said that.” He continued to double down after it was revealed they have him on tape, and said, “No, I never said that, I would never say that… I’m not commenting on any of this.” He continued to deny the statements he made as he walked away from cameramen holding a phone with James O’Keefe on the other line.

Clearly nervous that he was busted revealing the truth about the politically weaponized federal reserve, Hizmo slipped up, saying, “I’m not giving you any comments. I haven’t said anything about Jerome Trump… I don’t talk about Jerome Trump.”

He even desperately claimed that he is “not a Federal Reserve official” and “cannot talk for anybody at the Federal Reserve” before getting into his car and driving away.

While it is unclear if he is considered a “Federal Reserve Official,” Aurel Hizmo, a former finance professor, now works as a subject matter expert and even writes speeches for Jerome Powell.

After the undercover footage was released earlier this week, Hizmo deleted his LinkedIn profile, which says he works as a “Principal Economist at the Federal Reserve Board.”

DELETED: Aurel Hizmo, Principal Economist at @federalreserve TAKES DOWN his LinkedIn. We saved everything. And have more video coming today…

