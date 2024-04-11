WATCH: Federal Reserve Principal Economist who Reveals to O’Keefe Media Group that Fed Chair Jerome Powell “Wants to be Remembered in History” for Undermining Trump, Says Conservatives are “Dumb” and Discriminated Against at Federal Reserve

James O’Keefe’s O’Keefe Media Group has released undercover footage of a Federal Reserve employee admitting to how Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sabotaged President Trump and wants to go down in history as “someone who held the line against Trump.”

Principal Economist Aurel Hizmo, a self-proclaimed liberal, told an undercover journalist more about Powell’s hatred for Trump, saying, “As soon as he became Chair, Trump wanted him to lower interest rates. Because when you lower interest rates, it stimulates the economy, and Trump was President. He wanted to stimulate the economy, but he wouldn’t do it. And he started raising interest rates, and doing the opposite of what Trump wanted. Trump tried to find all the loopholes to fire him.”

The Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates under Joe Biden, which Hizmo says is to prevent a recession and the economy from crashing.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates at least 11 times since 2022 – 7 times in 2022 and 4 times in 2023 – in an effort to hedge inflation.

But it hasn’t worked, as Americans are still getting crushed by Joe Biden’s inflation crisis.

Hizmo further told the journalist that conservatives at the Federal Reserve are “dumb” and would be discriminated against depending on how ‘out there’ they are.”

“I don’t think there are any conservatives in the field,” he said, adding, “all the people I work with are academics.” He continued, “Trump supporters are not voting for him for logical reasons,” and implied that President Trump is stupid.

Aurel Hizmo is a former finance professor who now works as a subject matter expert who even writes speeches for Jerome Powell. The people behind the scenes, who are running our institutions into the ground and pulling the strings behind the public figures, think you’re stupid!

Finally, Hizmo told the undercover journalist how the Federal Reserve’s priorities are turning to focus more on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and climate change and to apparently implement environmental and social governance (ESG) policies to include “wealth inequality as part of the mandate” and “create[ing] an environment” for climate scientists.

When confronted by James O’Keefe and two reporters, Hizmo denied saying any of this! Stay tuned for more footage…

Watch below via James O’Keefe:

BREAKING, INSIDE THE FEDERAL RESERVE: Hidden Camera captures Principal Economist @federalreserve talking about Jerome Powell’s legacy as “somebody who held the line against like, Trump.” The influential agency responsible for maintaining a stable monetary system appears to not just be establishing interest rates, but to be setting policies for desired social outcomes. “Under Powell, the Fed has changed to think about equity issues, like racial issues, think about wealth inequality as part of the mandate, as part of the things we are following. Think about climate change.” Aurel Hizmo, Principal Economist at the Federal Reserve, who prior to working at the Fed was an Assistant Professor @NYUStern and received his PhD in Economics from @DukeU, helps write speeches for Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell for the Federal Open Market Committee. Hizmo says “Trump is just a crazy person” and conservatives are “dumb” as he describes to OMG’s American Swiper Citizen Journalist a politicized Federal Reserve Board where Powell has promoted ESG issues like climate change and “wants to be remembered in history” “as a savior.” But shhh…don’t tell anyone because Hizmo says: “I’m just really worried that I’m saying stuff that’s classified…It’s all classified.” @RonPaul @RandPaul