MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: CEOs and Business Owners Not Supporting Biden Are ‘Disgusting,’ Forcing Workers to Live in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace has argued that American CEOs and business owners refusing to publicly support Joe Biden are “disgusting” and are letting down the entire country.

The segment, which also featured Al Sharpton, began with Wallace playing a clip of Trump on Lindell TV in which he said that the economy is not as strong as the Biden regime would like people to believe.

“We have an economy that is incredible. We have an economy that is so fragile,” Trump explained. “The only reason its running now is it is running off the fumes of what we did. It is just running off the fumes. And when there is a crash, I hope it is going to be during this next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover.”

“You already are and the only people running on fumes are the insurrectionists,” Wallace responded. I think if you have a successful company and you have American workers, you shouldn’t want them to live out The Handmaid’s Tale.”

“If you are an employer in America, you should be invested enough America to not want the guy that is running as an autocrat,” she followed up. “I think its disgusting that CEOs are going to ride it out and see how this thing shakes out. I have never been so disappointed in sort of a major chunk of American civic life.”

Such comments are another example of Wallace ramping up her anti-Trump rhetoric. Last week, she threw a childish tantrum when Trump called out the conflict of interest created by Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter, who works as a consultant to the Democratic Party.

“Like, we’re not going to have this conversation again!” Wallace said, throwing her papers up in the air. “I have come on the air with breaking news about requests for gag orders because of threats for judges and their kids more times than I could count today before I got ready.”

SEE IT: @MSNBC Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) taps into Nancy Pelosi’s rage, discards teleprompter scripts, then says she’s doing that because she can’t believe Donald Trump has broken every law in the book but is not being held accountable. WATCH pic.twitter.com/dOEmob26ny — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 30, 2024

“Donald Trump brazenly and repeatedly attacks not just judges. Judges don’t have Secret Service protecting them,” she continued. “What are we going to do differently, because Donald Trump sure as hell isn’t changing.”