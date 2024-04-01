‘We’re Not Going to Have This Conversation Again!” – MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Throws Childish Tantrum After Trump Posts Message Calling Out Leftist Judge Merchan’s Daughter (VIDEO)

Liberal NBC host Nicolle Wallace threw a childish tantrum during her television show on Friday after President Trump called out radical Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter on social media.

As Fox News reported, Wallace was joined on her show by former federal Judge and Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferer Michael Luttig, MSNBC’s John Heilman, Lisa Rubin, and Glenn Kirschner.

Wallace opened up by tossing her papers in the air, saying, “We’re not going to have this conversation again!” She then went on to whine that she could not believe the courts were ‘coddling’ Trump and bemoaned his success at getting his trials delayed.

The leftist anchor then went on to allege a conspiracy, claiming Trump “managed to enlist the Supreme Court” to delay the process.

She concluded by saying Trump is putting judges in danger due to his verbal ‘attacks’ and asked her panelists what steps they could take to counter him.

WATCH:

SEE IT: @MSNBC Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) taps into Nancy Pelosi’s rage, discards teleprompter scripts, then says she’s doing that because she can’t believe Donald Trump has broken every law in the book but is not being held accountable. WATCH pic.twitter.com/dOEmob26ny — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 30, 2024

Trump on Truth Social posted a message on Thursday claiming Merchan was compromised by his daughter Lorie’s role as a Democratic political consultant and her alleged hatred of him. He had previously sent a message calling for Merchan to recuse himself due to his daughter’s work with the Biden-Harris campaign.

Judge Juan Merchan is totally compromised, and should be removed from this TRUMP Non-Case immediately. His Daughter, Loren, is a Rabid Trump Hater, who has admitted to having conversations with her father about me, and yet he gagged me. She works for Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, and other Radical Leftists who Campaign on “Getting Trump,” and fundraise off the “Biden Indictments” – including this Witch Hunt, which her father “presides” over, a TOTAL Conflict – and attacking Biden’s Political Opponent through the Courts. Former D.A. Cy Vance refused to bring this case, as did all Federal Agencies, including “Elections.”

As Jim Hoft revealed last month, Merchan is a radical leftist who has donated to Democrats and sent Trump’s former 75-year-old CFO Allen Weisselberg to prison for five months last year in a BS tax fraud scheme targeting President Trump, his family, and his business. There is no chance Trump will receive a fair trial in his courtroom.

Fox News notes Merchan imposed a gag order on Trump in the hush money case on March 26, claiming the 45th president’s “prior extrajudicial statements” establish “a sufficient risk to the administration of justice.”

The judge ordered Trump not to make or direct others to make statements in public about witnesses regarding their potential participation, counsel in the case (other than Bragg, or about court staff, DA staff or family members of staff.