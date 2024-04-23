Mike Rowe Contrasts Today’s Liberal College Campuses with Trade Schools Where He is “Pleased to Report, No One is Calling for the Extermination of Jews”

Mike Rowe, the former host of the popular TV show “Dirty Jobs,” has a way of telling it like it is.

He has consistently criticized America’s dependence on higher education as the only path to success.

In 2008, Rowe created the mikeroweWORKS Foundation to launch a national PR campaign for skilled labor.

The website shares, “America has become slowly but undeniably disconnected from the most fundamental elements of civilization—food, energy, education, and the very nature of work itself.”

“Over the last 30 years, America has convinced itself that the best path for the most people is an expensive, four-year degree. Pop culture has glorified the “corner office job” while unintentionally belittling the jobs that helped build the corner office. As a result, our society has devalued any other path to success and happiness. Community colleges, trade schools, and apprenticeship programs are labeled as “alternative.” Millions of well-intended parents and guidance counselors see apprenticeships and on-the-job training opportunities as “vocational consolation prizes,” best suited for those not cut out for the brass ring: a four-year degree. The push for higher education has coincided with the removal of vocational arts from high schools nationwide. And the effects of this one-two punch have laid the foundation for a widening skills gap and massive student loan debt.”

Rowe’s concern with what is happening on college campuses, where the focus on a woke agenda has supplanted a robust education meant to create productive members of society, has never been more apparent.

In the last several days, protests have become even more violent, including assaults on Jewish students with chaos at Columbia University in New York City.

Protests have occurred at campuses across the country.

Rowe took X to share his concerns and contrast that chaos with what is happening at trade schools.

"For a guy who runs a foundation that sends young people to trade schools all over America – trade schools where I'm pleased to report, no one is calling for the extermination of Jews – today's headlines are once again offering another excellent reason to consider redirecting whatever financial support you might earmark for the Ivy League, to the mikeroweWORKS Foundation. Why? Because the Ivy League has truly lost its mind. Consider the latest madness at Columbia University, where the president, Minochuhe Shafik, has announced a new round of remote learning – effective immediately – in response to a noisy rabble of thugs and bullies calling for the eradication of Israel. If I had a kid at Columbia, I'd be livid. It's simply mind-boggling that the president of this university would rather consign her students to another crucible of remote learning, than permanently expel the protesters. I mean, seriously, what does it take to get expelled from Columbia? These creeps are on camera, literally screaming into the faces of Jewish students. "They yelled at us to go back to Poland, said we have no culture, and chanted, 'Strike, strike Tel Aviv," said one terrified student. Followed by, "Burn Tel Aviv to the ground," "Go Hamas, we love you, we support your rockets, too." In a now-infamous image, one demonstrator appeared before a group of counter-protesters holding Israeli and American flags with a sign pointing in their direction that read, "Al-Qasam's next targets." That's what you get for $68,000 a year at Columbia – an administration who cowers in the face of thugs and bullies, and a university president who would rather make your kids try to learn off campus, than take a truly hard line with those students calling for the murder of Jews. For the love of God, expel them. Calling for murder is not protected speech. In the meantime, mikeroweWORKS is accepting applications for our next round of work ethic scholarships. Deadline is the end of the month. It's worth noting that the careers we're training people for cannot be taught, or preformed, remotely.