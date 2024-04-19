Chaos at Columbia: Anti-Zionist NYC College Protest Gets Physical Last Night, “Arrest that Zionist piece of s***” (VIDEO)

Protests at Columbia University in New York City got heated Thursday night as protesters demanded charges be dropped against pro-Palestinian activists who were shutting down the college’s buildings to protest Israel’s war in Gaza. The protesters were upset that the police arrested those making a ‘tent city’ inside the college’s buildings and on campus grounds. 108 were arrested after three days of protests. The protesters wanted those arrested released without charges.

One Columbia Professor denounced the police.

These protests were spearheaded by a far-left alt-left group called Within Our Lifetime-United for Palestine (WOL). One of those arrested was Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Communist daughter Isra Hirsi, who attends college at Barnard College, also in NYC. Hirsi was suspended by Barnard College yesterday.

The protests come in the wake of the Hamas organization’s terrorist attack on Israelis last October 7th, when a reported 1,200 Israeli citizens and soldiers were killed. The escalating violence in response, where Israel invaded the Gaza Strip and pushed out 2 million Palestinians, causing an estimated 50,000 casualties, has caused worldwide condemnation and nearly brought the world into conflict when Iran launched 200 militarized drones at Israel last week.

Protests at the nation’s college campuses have largely been reported as siding with the Palestinians. A leaked call from inside the powerful Jewish group the Anti-Defamation League said that the nation’s Jewish leaders were aware of the political problem of Palestinian influence on college students, and were working with the government to increase censorship, including on social media, to combat the rise in what they described as anti-Jewish and anti-Zionist views.

One pro-Palestinian protester said, “We’re going to turn this city upside down until we’re f****** heard whether you like it or not. I don’t give a f***.”

Arab-Israeli reporter Yoseph Haddad was assaulted at the protest, he was escorted away from the scene by police. Protesters were demanding that Haddad be arrested, chanting, “Arrest that Zionist piece of s***”

Witnesses say his assailant was this man, pictured below. As Haddad was escorted away, the protester was observed making additional threats to Haddad.

CBS News New York Reporter Jessica Moore, pictured below, was repeatedly called a “Zionist c***” by the protesters, causing her to get unnerved.

Journalist Andy Ngo, who has been the nation’s premier documenter of the alt-left and Antifa-adjacent groups, tweeted about Columbia:

Most legal charges against far-left political protesters are dropped by police and friendly prosecutors nationwide, in violation of the Constitutional requirement of equal treatment under law. The Manhattan District Attorney is far-left zealot Alvin Bragg. Bragg’s campaigns have been significantly funded by far-left donors like George Soros. It remains to be seen if these protesters who were arrested will be processed through the criminal justice system now largely in control of sympathetic left-wing ideologues.

Columbia University is the alma mater for left-wing icons like Barack Hussein Obama, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and also Communist spies like Victor Perlo and Harry Dexter White.

