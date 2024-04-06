March Jobs Report Reveals One Big Problem with Biden’s Economy

by

Bidenomics: Screw Americans at all costs.

The March jobs report released this week reveals one huge problem with Biden’s economy: Most of the jobs went to foreign-born workers – including illegal aliens.

The media this week boasted about the March jobs report after nonfarm payrolls increased 300,000.

“Job creation in March easily topped expectations in a sign of continued acceleration for what has been a bustling and resilient labor market,” CNBC reported.

“Nonfarm payrolls increased 303,000 for the month, well above the Dow Jones estimate for a rise of 200,000 and higher than the downwardly revised 270,000 gain in February, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.” the outlet reported.

There’s one big problem: Native-born Americans are being frozen out of the workforce. Foreign-born workers – including illegals – got the majority of the March jobs.

Furthermore, the 300,000 nonfarm payrolls added in March are all part-time!

It’s all smoke and mirrors.

The added jobs are all part-time.

Many Americans are working multiple jobs to make ends meet.

People with multiple jobs are counted more than once in the nonfarm payrolls!

Native-born Americans have made no progress in 4 years! All the jobs are going to foreigners.

As previously reported, per the Center for Immigration Studies: All employment growth has gone to the foreign-born. 183,000 fewer U.S.-born Americans are working than in 2019, before Covid. Yet, the number of immigrants (legal and illegal) working is up 2.9 million over 2019.

Last year it was reported month after month that foreign-born workers were taking all the jobs while native born-Americans lost their jobs.

1.2 million native-born Americans lost their jobs in August.

771,000 foreign-born workers replaced them.

Millions of military-age males have invaded the US since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

Not only are the illegal aliens costing the US billions of dollars per year, they are taking jobs and given access to healthcare.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

