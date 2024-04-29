‘Macron Is Becoming a National Danger!’ Opposition Torches Unpopular French President After His Warmongering Puts Nuclear Weapons Arsenal ‘On the Table’ for European Defense

Globalist poster boy, former Rothschild banker, French President Emmanuel Macron is on a crusade, warmongering for better poll numbers, and if he has to threaten the use of France’s nuclear arsenal in the process, so be it.

In the run-up to June, where there will be at once a European Election and the Olympic Summer Games in Paris, Macron seems to be shying away from his numerous domestic problems and focusing on a deranged foreign policy where he envisions France to be a major planetary force that it has long ceased to be.

Trailing the conservative opposition in all polls badly, Macron took the ultimate grandstanding step of putting France’s nuclear weapons should ‘on the table.’

‘Le Petit Roi’ was interviewed by a group of newspapers on Sunday and drew heavy fire from political opponents.

Reuters reported:

“In an interview set up by EBRA, a group of French eastern regional newspapers, he said a ‘credible European defense’ should go beyond the protection already offered by NATO. ‘That may mean deploying anti-missile shields, but we need to be sure that they block all missiles and deter the use of nuclear weapons’, he said.”

France’s doctrine on Nuclear weapons is only to use them ‘when the country’s vital interests are threatened.’

Macron now says he was ‘open’ to giving a more ‘European dimension’ to these vital interests.

“‘I’m in favour of opening this debate, which must therefore include missile defense, long-range weapons and nuclear weapons for those who have them or who have American nuclear weapons on their soil’, he said.”

His nuclear warmongering drew heavy criticism from opponents both on the right and the left.

“‘Macron is becoming a national danger!’, far-right European lawmaker Thierry Mariani wrote on social media platform X. ‘#We can’t wait for June 9th to give him a clear signal that his policies are over!’ Mariani, a member of France’s Rassemblement National (RN) headed by Marine Le Pen, added in a reference to the approaching EU parliamentary elections.”

Macron summarized his thoughts by saying that France is ‘ready to contribute more to the defense of Europe’ – a.k.a. he needs to have more relevance at all costs.

Deutsche Welle reported:

“‘Let us put it all on the table and see what really protects us in a credible manner’, he added. Paris will ‘maintain its specificity but is ready to contribute more to the defense of Europe’. […] Far-left French lawmaker Bastien Lachaud said France’s nuclear deterrent ‘cannot be shared’. “‘Under the guise of defending European soil, Macron wants to liquidate France’s strategic autonomy’, Lachaud said.”

