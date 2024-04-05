LeBron James’ Son Bronny Declares For NBA Draft Despite Averaging Only 4.8 Points Per Game and Suffering Cardiac Arrest on Court Last Year

NBA star LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny, has declared for the NBA draft.

Bronny James, who played his freshman year of college basketball at the University of Southern California, announced he will enter the NBA draft while still maintaining his college eligibility.

On Instagram, Bronny wrote, “I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student, and athlete.”

“I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal.” added Bronny.

At USC, Bronny had a mediocre freshman year, averaging only 4.8 points per game and only starting in 6 of 25 games for the Trojans.

Bronny’s move comes as his father, LeBron, has let it be known he plans to play on the same team with his son before retiring from the NBA.

Users on social media were quick to downplay Bronny’s announcement.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported in July of 2023, Bronny suffered cardiac arrest while at practice.

