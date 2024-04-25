Lawless Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs Vetoes Bill to Require Proof of Residency for Voting

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs on Tuesday vetoed legislation that would define residency in Arizona and require proof of residency, such as a home rental agreement or ownership, to vote in the state’s elections.

Hobbs stole the 2022 election for Governor from Kari Lake, and she is getting ready to rig the 2024 election for Joe Biden.

SB 2581 stipulates that “a resident is an individual who has actual physical presence in the state for at least one hundred eighty-one days with the intent to remain” but provides exceptions for individuals to vote if they provide evidence of employment, residential property, child school enrollment, and active duty military service.

Hobbs’ veto comes as flyers instructing illegal immigrants to vote for Joe Biden in the forthcoming U.S. election have been reportedly distributed at a non-governmental organization (NGO) in Mexico, according to an investigation by The Oversight Project, a watchdog initiative linked to the Heritage Foundation.

Additionally, voters are not required to show proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections on a “federal only” ballot.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Hobbs also vetoed a bill Tuesday that would have allowed Arizona homeowners to remove an unlawful occupant or a “squatter” from their property.

Hobbs has vetoed over 185 bills since taking office last January. This shatters Democrat Janet Napolitano’s record of 181 vetoes during an entire four-year term.

Hobbs vetoed SB 2581, claiming that it "creates additional, unnecessary barriers for individuals registering to vote."

Critics of the bill claim that it would bar out-of-state college students from voting in Arizona's elections as the bill defines "resident" as an individual physical presence in the state for 181 days with the intent to remain.

However, the bill outlines six exceptions, which would allow students and temporary residents to vote.

From the bill text: