Law Professor Jonathan Turley on NY Case: ‘Trump is Right. This is an Embarrassment’ (VIDEO)

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has been one of the most outspoken legal critics of the New York court case that Trump is dealing with right now.

During an appearance on FOX News today, Turley called the case an embarrassment, saying that he agrees with Trump.

He said that he can’t even believe that they went forward with the case they have.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

JONATHAN TURLEY: If you polled people and ask if Trump was responsible for the bubonic plague, we would end up with the same 35%. We have these hard numbers on either end of the poll when it comes to Trump. They don’t move no matter what the subject is. What is clear is in this case, Trump is right. This is an embarrassment. The fact that we are actually talking about this case being presented in a New York courtroom leaves me in utter disbelief. The arguments today did in fact capture all the problems here. You had this misdemeanor under state law that had run out, this is going back related to the 2016 election. They zapped it back into life by alleging that there was a campaign finance violation under the federal laws that doesn’t exist. The Department of Justice doesn’t view it this way. On top of that, you got these tough factual issues that were laid out well by the Trump team. Saying someone else designated this as a legal expense. He was actually paid far in excess of this because this was a legal account.

The anti-Trump establishment doesn’t seem to care how ridiculous they look in this case. They’re just going after Trump in any way they can.