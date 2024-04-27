Keith Olbermann Cancels New York Times Subscription, Complains Their ‘Grudge’ Against Dementia Joe ‘Endangers Democracy’

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann has cancelled his New York Times subscription over what he claims is their “grudge” against Joe Biden.

Posting on the X platform, Olbermann claimed he had been a subscriber to the Times since 1969 but would not return until its publisher, A.G. Sulzberger, was removed.

In a screenshot attached to his post, Olbermann checked a box indicating he had “concerns about the New York Times’s coverage,” before adding that Sulzberger’s “grudge against Joe Biden is intolerable and endangers democracy.”

Goodbye, @nytimes

Subscriber since 1969

Not again until Sulzberger is gone pic.twitter.com/w09gp4Xfry — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 26, 2024

Olbermann’s comments come after a report from Politico that revealed the White House and The New York Times are currently engaged in a “petty feud.”

In a statement released this week, the Times blasted Biden for refusing to grant the paper more access and sit down interviews:

Mr. Biden has granted far fewer press conferences and sit-down interviews with independent journalists than virtually all of his predecessors. It is true that The Times has sought an on-the-record interview with Mr. Biden, as it has done with all presidents going back more than a century. If the president chooses not to sit down with The Times because he dislikes our independent coverage, that is his right, and we will continue to cover him fully and fairly either way. However, in meetings with Vice President Harris and other administration officials, the publisher of The Times focused instead on a higher principle: That systematically avoiding interviews and questions from major news organizations doesn’t just undermine an important norm, it also establishes a dangerous precedent that future presidents can use to avoid scrutiny and accountability.

Olbermann, meanwhile, is notorious for his leftist rants and inappropriate behavior. Last month, he openly fantasized about Donald Trump’s assasination, stating there is “always the hope” he would end up the same way as Abraham Lincoln.