JUST IN: Trump Sues Far-Left Judge Overseeing Stormy Daniels ‘Hush Payment’ Trial

President Trump on Monday sued Juan Merchan, the far-left judge overseeing the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ trial.

The lawsuit is currently under seal, but the court docket reveals Trump requested a change of venue and asked for a stay on the expanded gag order.

President Trump last Friday filed a motion requesting that Judge Juan Merchan be recused because of his daughter’s political work.

The Stormy Daniels trial is set to begin April 15.

CBS News reported:

Former President Donald Trump is again seeking to delay the start of the trial in his New York criminal case, this time by suing the judge just one week before jury selection is scheduled to begin. In a pair of sealed filings Monday, Trump asked an appellate court for a change of venue in the case and for a stay of a gag order that prevents Trump from commenting publicly on, among others, the judge’s daughter, who works for a Democrat-aligned consulting firm, according to a source familiar with the filings. The documents are not public, but in an online court database, they appear under the headers “change of venue” and “stay.” Documents for an appeal related to a criminal proceeding are initially sealed while they’re reviewed for sensitive information.

President Trump on Saturday stared down the far-left New York judge overseeing the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial who hit him with an expanded gag order for criticizing his daughter.

Juan Merchan Monday night expanded Trump’s gag order and barred the former president from criticizing his family members.

The judge’s daughter, Loren Merchan, is a far-left political operative who worked for the Biden-Harris campaign. The media has infantilized 34-year-old Loren Merchan in an effort to attack Trump’s First Amendment-protected speech.

Loren Merchan’s firm, Authentic Campaigns, Inc., has received tens of millions of dollars from Democrats who want to take down Trump.

According to The New York Post, Loren Merchan helped Democrats raise $93 million off of her father’s case.

On Saturday Trump blasted Juan Merchan and the other crooked left-wing New York judges who have ruled against him in other lawfare cases in a series of Truth Social posts.

Trump threw down the gauntlet and blasted Judge Merchan.

President Trump said he will continue to tell the truth and will “gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela,” and is willing to “sacrifice my Freedom for that worthy cause.”

“Now, we have Merchan, who is not allowing me to talk, thereby violating the Law and the Constitution, all at once. It is so bad what he is trying to get away with – How was he even chosen for this case??? I heard he fought like hell to get it, and all of the rest of them also! If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in the “clink” for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela – It will be my GREAT HONOR. We have to Save our Country from these Political Operatives masquerading as Prosecutors and Judges, and I am willing to sacrifice my Freedom for that worthy cause. We are a Failing Nation, but on November 5th, we will become a Great Nation again. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said on Truth Social.