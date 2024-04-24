“Just Give Him a Straight Left” – Unhinged, Angry Joe Biden Says He Would Punch President Trump if He Had the Opportunity (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks at North America’s Building Trade Union National Legislative Conference in Washington DC.

The group endorsed Biden’s reelection.

Biden delivered a disastrous speech on Wednesday. He read the teleprompter instructions as he tried to drum up enthusiasm: “Four more years? Pause?”

At one point he suggested punching President Trump.

“Think of the guys you grew up with you’d like to get into the corner and just give him a straight left,” Biden said of Trump as the crowd laughed.

He quickly tried to walk back his call for violence against Trump with sarcasm: “I’m not suggesting we hit the president.”

WATCH:

Biden has repeatedly threatened violence against Trump.

“I’ll beat him like a drum,” Biden said of Trump during the 2020 election.

WATCH:

Here’s a compilation of Biden the bully (click through to see the video):

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.