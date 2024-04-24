“Just Give Him a Straight Left” – Unhinged, Angry Joe Biden Says He Would Punch President Trump if He Had the Opportunity (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks at North America’s Building Trade Union National Legislative Conference in Washington DC.

The group endorsed Biden’s reelection.

Biden delivered a disastrous speech on Wednesday. He read the teleprompter instructions as he tried to drum up enthusiasm: “Four more years? Pause?”

At one point he suggested punching President Trump.

“Think of the guys you grew up with you’d like to get into the corner and just give him a straight left,” Biden said of Trump as the crowd laughed.

He quickly tried to walk back his call for violence against Trump with sarcasm: “I’m not suggesting we hit the president.”

WATCH:

An unhinged, angry, and delusional Biden suggests punching President Trump pic.twitter.com/Q55jy7G11h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 24, 2024

Biden has repeatedly threatened violence against Trump.

“I’ll beat him like a drum,” Biden said of Trump during the 2020 election.

WATCH:

Textbook democrat deflection and hypocrisy via Joe Biden……..Blame Trump pic.twitter.com/3nYFqektih — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) May 15, 2023

Here’s a compilation of Biden the bully (click through to see the video):