JUST IN: Bragg’s Prosecutors Claim Trump Violated Gag Order ‘7 More Times’ Since Monday

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s prosecutors on Thursday claimed Trump violated the court’s gag order ‘seven more times.’

Bragg’s office on Monday asked the court to impose a $1,000 sanction for each of the 3 prior Truth Social posts, order Trump to take them down, and warn him that further violations would result in jail time.

The DA’s office was referring to was related to a New York Post article bashing Michael Cohen as a “serial perjurer.”

On Thursday, prosecutors claimed Trump violated the gag order seven more times since Monday when he quoted Fox News host Jesse Watters.

Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday: “They are catching undercover Liberal Activists lying to the Judge in order to get on the Trump Jury,” Jesse Watters

Prosecutors this week filed a motion to hold President Trump in contempt for ‘violating’ Judge Merchan’s gag order.

Judge Merchan scheduled a hearing on Bragg’s request to hold Trump in contempt for April 23.

The far-left judge overseeing the Stormy Daniels trial trampled all over Trump’s First Amendment rights with a strict gag order.

Juan Merchan earlier this month expanded Trump’s gag order and barred the former president from criticizing his family members.