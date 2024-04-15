BREAKING: Manhattan DA’s Office Asks Court to Impose $1,000 Sanctions For Each of Trump’s Social Media Posts for ‘Violating Gag Order’ – Threatens Jail Time

Prosecutors on Monday will be seeking to hold President Trump in contempt for ‘violating’ Judge Merchan’s gag order in the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial.

Jury selection was underway on Monday morning for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s lawfare case against Trump. Last April Trump was hit with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy.

The far-left judge overseeing the Stormy Daniels trial trampled all over Trump’s First Amendment rights with a strict gag order.

Juan Merchan earlier this month expanded Trump’s gag order and barred the former president from criticizing his family members.

The judge’s daughter, Loren Merchan, is a far-left political operative who worked for the Biden-Harris campaign.

Earlier this month Trump threw down the gauntlet and blasted Judge Merchan in a series of Truth Social posts.

President Trump said he will continue to tell the truth and will “gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela,” and is willing to “sacrifice my Freedom for that worthy cause.”

“Now, we have Merchan, who is not allowing me to talk, thereby violating the Law and the Constitution, all at once. It is so bad what he is trying to get away with – How was he even chosen for this case??? I heard he fought like hell to get it, and all of the rest of them also! If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in the “clink” for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela – It will be my GREAT HONOR. We have to Save our Country from these Political Operatives masquerading as Prosecutors and Judges, and I am willing to sacrifice my Freedom for that worthy cause. We are a Failing Nation, but on November 5th, we will become a Great Nation again. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said on Truth Social a couple of weeks ago.

Alvin Bragg’s office is now asking the court to impose sanctions and threatened Trump with jail time.

Per MSNBC: Manhattan DA’s office asks court to impose a $1k sanction for each of 3 prior posts, order him to take them down, and warn him that further violations will result in jail time. DA notes a 9:12 am post today, potentially made inside the courthouse, also violates the order.

NEW: Manhattan DA’s office asks court to impose a $1k sanction for each of 3 prior posts, order him to take them down, and warn him that further violations will result in jail time. DA notes a 9:12 am post today, potentially made inside the courthouse, also violates the order. — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) April 15, 2024

Judge Merchan said he will sign the order to show case that sets forth a briefing schedule.

Merchan says during the lunch break, he’ll sign the order to show cause that sets forth a briefing schedule. With that, we break—and we’ll be back at 1:30. — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) April 15, 2024

The 9:12 am post the DA’s office was referring to was related to a New York Post article bashing Michael Cohen as a “serial perjurer.”