John Kirby Blames Trump After Iran Attacks Israel (VIDEO)

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby was on Fox News Sunday with Shannon Bream early today.

Kirby was defending Biden’s record on Iran despite the fact that they attacked Israel in direct defiance of Biden’s “warning” just hours before the interview.

“Why not support something that would have stopped that program or at least contained it in some way so it’s not launching at Israel and we aren’t having to get involved defensively?” Bream asked Kirby.

Kirby responded, “Just look at the sanctions we put in place against Iran, look at the resources we put into the region. It’s hard to take a look at what President Biden has done and say that we’ve somehow gone soft on Iran,”

Kirby continued by blaming the Trump administration for Iran’s hostility.

Watch:

Top spokesman John Kirby defends Biden enriching the Iranian regime with tens of billions of dollars through sanctions waivers and non-enforcement: “It’s hard to take a look at what President Biden has done and say that we’ve somehow gone soft on Iran!” pic.twitter.com/KpJDzcGaKc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 14, 2024

Iran was broke under President Trump and became much wealthier under crooked Joe Biden by unfreezing billions of dollars.

Kirby also insisted that the billions of dollars that were unfrozen were not going to the Iranian regime and blamed President Trump.

“Is it not fair to say that there have been moves by this administration that have opened up cash and other opportunities for them which we know are fungible in ways that are not helping the Iranian people but are benefiting the elites and people there who chant ‘death to America’ and ‘death to Israel?'” Bream asked Kirby.

“You and I have had this fungibility argument before, I obviously take a different issue, take an issue with that characterization,” Kirby continued.

Kirby continued, “The additional funds that have been made available to Iran due to sanctions relief program that the Trump administration put in place can only be used for humanitarian goods. It does not go to the regime,”

“It comports with their language though saying we will use this money in the way we want to use it,” Bream continued.

“They can’t,” Kirby replied.

Watch: